The Monroe County Commission is considering a slight property tax increase as it begins to hold its final three budget hearings for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
The County Commission and other local governments enter the final budget hearings in solid fiscal shape, as both sales tax revenues and property values have reached record highs, despite the COVID-19 pandemic still raging.
The County Commission will hold its first budget hearing Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. It will hold its second hearing at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Marathon Government Center and hold its final hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo.
In July, the commission voted unanimously to raise the property tax by 5.5% above rollback for non-homesteaded properties. The commission set a tentative tax rate that levies about $332 per $100,000 of assessed property value for non-Homesteaded homes.
Non-homesteaded properties account for 58% of Florida Keys residential properties. Homesteaded properties’ property taxes are less because of state Save Our Homes rules tax exemption.
With the proposed budget and county-wide average property values, a homesteaded residential property with an appraised assessed taxable value of $385,603 in 2022 would have a $13.73 increase in the property tax for the upcoming fiscal year with the proposed budget, which is $1.14 per month, according to county estimates.
If approved this month, this will be the third straight year the County Commission has raised property taxes above rollback. The county raised taxes roughly 4% for the current fiscal year and 1.6% for the previous year.
The Key West City Commission had initially proposed a roughly 8% property tax increase, but city staff scaled back the increase to about 5.5% above the rollback rate, according to City Manager Patti McLauchlin. The city will hold its first budget hearing at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and its final hearing on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Islamorada Village Council will host its final budget hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The village council has proposed a $72 million operating budget and 5.3% property tax increase above the rollback rate.
The Marathon City Council will host its first budget hearing at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, and its final hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. The council has proposed an 8% property tax increase, according to City Manager George Garrett.