sea level rise 2

Roadways in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Key Largo should experience fewer flooding impacts from storms, less nuisance flooding per year, and reduced levels of inundation on the roads with the completion of the shovel-ready project. The Monroe County Commission is expected to vote on several items to help homeowners and neighborhoods better mitigate against flooding from tropical storms, hurricanes, rain and king tide events.

 Photo provided

The Monroe County Commission will vote on several grants and rule changes to help homeowners and neighborhoods better protect against flooding from tropical storms, hurricanes, rain and king tide events.

Monroe County seal

The County Commission meets all day Wednesday, Oct. 19, starting at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. People can participate in-person via the Zoom platform. The meeting agenda information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

tohara@keysnews.com