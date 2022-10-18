Roadways in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Key Largo should experience fewer flooding impacts from storms, less nuisance flooding per year, and reduced levels of inundation on the roads with the completion of the shovel-ready project. The Monroe County Commission is expected to vote on several items to help homeowners and neighborhoods better mitigate against flooding from tropical storms, hurricanes, rain and king tide events.
The Monroe County Commission will vote on several grants and rule changes to help homeowners and neighborhoods better protect against flooding from tropical storms, hurricanes, rain and king tide events.
The County Commission meets all day Wednesday, Oct. 19, starting at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. People can participate in-person via the Zoom platform. The meeting agenda information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Sea-level rise is one of the biggest issues facing the Florida Keys, given its proximity to the ocean and being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
The county has made sea-level rise one of its top priorities, and the local government is part of a four-county compact, with representatives meeting each year to share ideas and hear from experts.
The commission on Wednesday will vote on going after $7 million in federal grant funds to elevate or reconstruction 30 privately owned homes, and $1.5 million in federal grant funding to elevate nine privately owned homes in the Florida Keys. The homeowners would put up matching money toward the grant funding.
The grant funding is reoccurring every year and “we need everyone to apply every year,” said Christine Hurley, executive director of the county’s Land Authority. Homeowners do have to work with a contractor to put together a budget, Hurley said.
To help homeowners elevate their homes to mitigate against flooding, the Monroe County Commission will also vote on relaxing some of the regulations that deal with setbacks so people can add stairs and other features to accommodate elevation projects, said Emily Schemper, senior director of the county’s Planning Department.
The commission will also vote on requesting a nearly $55 million federal grant, with a $13.7 million match, to complete a series of drainage projects, which include pumping stations, along Flagler Avenue in Key West. The grant is part of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, which is part of the Federal Emergency Management Grant Application Assistance Program.
Flagler Avenue is in the City of Key West, but it is a county-maintained road. When Hurricane Ian brushed the Florida Keys last month, several businesses and homes along Flagler Avenue were flooded with several feet of water.