Monroe County commissioners want more data on how many Florida Keys residents who contracted COVID-19 have been transported to mainland hospitals, as they believe that will give them a better understanding of the severity of the pandemic in the island-chain.
The Monroe County Commission also want to make sure local health care operators and government agencies are prepared for when COVID-19 vaccines make their way to the Keys.
The commission discussed COVID-19 when it met Wednesday in Key Largo for its monthly meeting. Daily numbers of new cases continue to rise and the sense of urgency about dealing with the virus has increased since County Commissioner Craig Cates and his daughter remain in a Miami hospital with COVID and Cates’ wife, Cheryl, died last week after all three contracted the virus more than a month ago.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron started the meeting on Wednesday with condolences to the Cates family and a moment of silence.
“Craig, your seat is waiting for you. Godspeed in your recovery,” Coldiron said.
County Attorney Bob Shillinger spoke earlier this week with Cates, who is “looking forward to getting back to work,” Shillinger said.
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 3,641 reported cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, which is about 4% of the population, County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner said. In the past 14 days, the county has averaged about 32 new cases a day, Weiner said. The positive rate among people who are tested is about 9%, down from 11% last month, Weiner said.
Three people with COVID-19 were in local hospitals as of Wednesday. However, county commissioners wanted more information on how many Keys residents with COVID have been transported to mainland hospitals.
Weiner and County Administrator Roman Gastesi recently participated in a conference call with government officials and hospital CEOs from Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Gastesi and Weiner called the discussion “reassuring” when it came to the hospitals’ ability to sharing capacity.
Also on Wednesday, the County Commission agreed to accept bids from commercial fishermen seeking to be paid to remove shoreline debris caused by hurricanes and storms.
Monroe County has received a $1.3 million grant for manmade marine debris removal along publicly owned shorelines and nearshore waters between Marathon and Sugarloaf Key from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). This area was the hardest hit by Hurricane Irma and has the highest density of remaining debris, including trap gear and entangled trap rope.
The county has issued a request for proposal from vendors who will use local commercial fishermen to provide marine debris removal services. FWC requires the vendor utilize local commercial fishermen to perform the work since they have extensive knowledge of Keys waters and are equipped to perform this type of work. The project will not include debris removal in canals, will occur in depths up to 2 feet deep and will not include the need for scuba diving.
“The water surrounding the Florida Keys are a precious resource and we are proud of the organizations who have stepped up to help clean up these areas after Hurricane Irma,” Monroe County Senior Administrator of Marine Resources Celia Hitchins said. “We are pleased that FWC has selected Monroe County for this opportunity to add additional resources to cleaning the water and giving a boost to our local commercial fishermen.”
The project will generally consist of the vendor conducting preliminary assessments of existing debris within the focus area of the project to determine priority locations for targeted-removal activities. The vendor will then provide and oversee several crews of local commercial fishermen to perform the retrieval, collection and transportation of marine debris from authorized debris sites to temporary disposal sites. The vendor will then provide transportation of the collected debris from the temporary sites to certified disposal facilities.
Bid proposals are due from vendors and will be opened at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, with work anticipated to start in February and be completed no later than June 30. For more information, contact 305-289-2505 or e-mail Hitchins-Celia@monroecounty-fl.gov. To view the Request for Proposals (RFP), visit www.monroecountybids.com.