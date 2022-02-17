The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 15, approved a series of recommendations designed to help alleviate traffic on U.S. 1., for the Florida Department of Transportation to include in its five-year work plan.
The highest-ranked items from that list include adding bus stops and improving associated amenities, enhancing cycling lanes and pedestrian facilities, improvements to problematic intersections, adding more turn lanes and signage, potential changes to the Upper Keys weigh station, prioritizing Snake Creek Bridge reconstruction as a fixed-span bridge, improving and increasing public transit opportunities, including the possible development of “park and rides,” and consideration of a Miami-Key West water ferry service.
In 2021, the county hosted public input workshops and online questionnaires to put together the Transportation Master Plan. The final product had 183 projects on the solutions list, of which 58 were already in the current FDOT work program. Before the process was completed, the county created the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee, which has a representative from each of the five municipalities in Monroe County and one from the county, to rank the projects.
The elected boards of the county and municipalities narrowed their concerns to the top 10 to 15 for each area. County staff then merged the collective results to 36 items, which the committee ranked and the County Commission approved.
“We recognize our partnership with the FDOT is important to address and solve transportation issues affecting all of the Florida Keys while maintaining safe and efficient access and travel along U.S. 1,” County Mayor David Rice stated in a letter sent to FDOT District 6 Secretary Stacey Miller. “We look forward to working together to achieve our collective goals.”
Historian honored
The County Commission and two famous authors on Wednesday paid tribute to retiring Key West historian Tom Hambright.
Hambright, who has overseen the Florida History section at the Key West Library for several decades, is retiring, but the county has named him “Historian Emeritus.”
“Thank you for everything you have done for the community, library and me personally” author Judy Blume said in a video honoring Hambright. “You are so kind, so generous and so funny.”
Author Tom Corcoran added that Hambright “inspired me,” and “I admire your vast knowledge and congratulate on a great career,” Corcoran said.
Hambright has served the Monroe County Public Library and the entire Florida Keys community as local historian for the past 36 years. He is acclaimed for his extensive knowledge of the history of Key West and the Florida Keys, not just throughout Monroe County, but worldwide.
In his 36 years of library service, Hambright has given presentations on Keys history to nearly every organization in the Florida Keys and is known far beyond this community as the “Keys Historian.” In this capacity, he has worked with authors, students, journalists, film producers, and scholars, sharing his wealth of knowledge, and is a frequent guest authority on The History Channel, Fox Nation, Food Network, HGTV, and other networks.
In 1999, Hambright was honored as Monroe County Employee of the Year. The City of Key West declared Jan. 5, 2016 as “Tom Hambright Day.” In 2017, the Key West Art & Historical Society honored Hambright with the prestigious Scotti Merrill Preservation Award.
“Under Tom’s guidance, the Florida History archival collection has grown to be an extensive collection of unique materials. But Tom’s own knowledge is the real treasure of the collection,” the presentation naming Hambright Historian Emeritus stated. “Tom Hambright has been an extraordinary ambassador for Monroe County, a valued colleague to his fellow employees, and a historic treasure to the community. We are forever grateful for Tom’s 36 years of extraordinary on behalf of Monroe County.”
Home buy-out
On Wednesday, the County Commission approved purchasing four private lots totaling $2.5 million through a federal grant program designed to reduce flood insurance payouts in some of the most vulnerable areas to flooding and reduce the number of buildable lots in the Florida Keys. The program also helps the county reduce its liability to potential takings lawsuits when the Keys reach build out and no more state-issued building permits will be issued to the county.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Office of Disaster Recovery is the administrator of a Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development. The purpose of the voluntary home buyout program is to acquire properties that are in a Special Flood Hazard Area and in high-risk flood areas to help reduce the impact of future disasters, and to assist property owners to relocate outside the threat of flooding.
Bikini Beach black-out
The County Commission approved a resolution supporting Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request to the FDOT to place a “visual barrier” along U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 109. Ramsay said motorists are slowing down in that area to look at boaters at “Bikini Beach,” located oceanside at Mile Marker 109 on U.S. 1. This area has a chain link fence between the water and land adjacent to the highway, which causes a lot of distracted driving on a daily basis, Ramsay said. On top of that, it has become a hangout for boaters who pull up to the fence line with its occupants then congregating. These occupants are generally in swim attire, thus the name Bikini Beach, Ramsay said.
The close proximity of motorists and swimmers has caused traffic to slow well below the posted 55-mph speed zone in order to look at the water, boats and swimmers. The constant slow speed causes the normal flow of traffic to come to a stop with backups going 2 miles in each direction, Ramsay said.
The result of this major reduction of speed and distracted driving has caused a large increase in rear-end collisions, which has made the backups that much worse, the sheriff said. These crashes then require police, fire and rescue assets to respond and deal with them. Another undesirable consequence to the traffic congestion is that vehicles going south into Key Largo, once passed the congested area of the mile marker, are attempting to make up time and more likely to drive in a dangerous manner as a result.
Ramsay has asked FDOT for years to block the view of that area with saltwater-tolerant trees, fencing or tennis court fencing’s netting. FDOT has acknowledged the problem at that location, but has been resistant to block the view as it is a scenic highway, Ramsay said. Ramsay understands the scenic highway requisites, but public safety and traffic flow has to take a priority, the sheriff said.
Upper Keys residents have started a petition in support of blocking the view. FDOT has advised the sheriff to obtain support from the Monroe County Commission in order for them to consider blocking the view.
Stock Island transient development
As of presstime on Wednesday, the commission had yet to vote on approving a development agreement for a proposal to bring a 148 new transient rental units to Key West Harbor Yacht Club on Stock Island and change the zoning there to accommodate the units.
The Spottswood Company, a local development company, has requested the county change the zoning district in that area of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue on Stock Island from mixed-use commercial to destination resort and approve the development agreement by the Spottswood Company to place 148 hotel and transient condo units at Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
The development agreement allows the Spottswood Company to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals, 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property.
The zoning map change allows multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.