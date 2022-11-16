The Monroe County Commission on Tuesday toned down its stand on a proposal to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Florida Keys, which is proposed to allow for 300 more state building allocations for Islamorada and Marathon each and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.

Monroe County seal

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, commissioners were reviewing and voting on legislative priorities and proposals for the upcoming state legislative session, which starts in March. One of the legislative proposals the commission approved on Tuesday was to “monitor,” not “support” at this time changing hurricane evacuation statutes for the Florida Keys, which would protect state building allocations granted to the cities of Islamorada and Marathon.

tohara@keysnews.com