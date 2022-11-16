The Monroe County Commission on Tuesday toned down its stand on a proposal to change state legislation guiding hurricane evacuation in the Florida Keys, which is proposed to allow for 300 more state building allocations for Islamorada and Marathon each and possibly 300 to the Monroe County government.
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, commissioners were reviewing and voting on legislative priorities and proposals for the upcoming state legislative session, which starts in March. One of the legislative proposals the commission approved on Tuesday was to “monitor,” not “support” at this time changing hurricane evacuation statutes for the Florida Keys, which would protect state building allocations granted to the cities of Islamorada and Marathon.
The commission switched the word “support” for “monitor” in changing the statutes after the representatives of Keys community and environmental groups spoke against changing hurricane evacuation time language.
This summer, the 3rd District Court of Appeal overruled an administrative law judge’s decision that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units. The court ruled that the amendments to the two cities’ comprehensive plan maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours. The new units were to be used for housing in which the occupants agreed to leave within 48 hours of a hurricane making landfall. The appeal was part of a legal challenge of the units by residents of the cities of Key West, Islamorada and Marathon, who claimed the new units would impact hurricane evacuation time in the Keys.
The 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled the new allocation of units violated state Statute 380.0552 that set up the Area of Critical State Concern for the areas of the Florida Keys that includes Islamorada and Marathon. The City of Key West is not subject to the statute because it set up its own Area of Critical State Concern separate from the rest of the Keys. The Monroe County Commission has voted to seek 300 more ROGO units as well but have held off on moving forward on a formal request until the issue is resolved in court.
Since the ruling, Keys officials have begun to discuss changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language for Islamorada, Marathon and the county to mirror the city of Key West’s language. The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials may support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.
Representatives of the environmental group Last Stand, FOLKS (Friends of the Lower Keys) and the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners spoke against the change and the county making it part of its state legislative agenda.
“This change would, in effect, gut the very essence of the ACSC (Area of State Critical Concern) statute. The ACSC is the only thing that has kept Monroe County from becoming Miami Beach,” Dottie Moses read a letter Tuesday by the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners. “The county’s entire Comprehensive Plan is based on being in compliance with the ACSC. The ACSC is the genesis of our Rate of Growth Ordinance, which has served to contain unfettered development and unconstrained growth. The whole point of the ACSC is to establish a land-use management system that protects the natural environment of the Florida Keys. It also ensures that the population of the Florida Keys can be safely evacuated in the event of a natural disaster.
“The ACSC and ROGO ordinance continues to be the cornerstone of our community planning. In spite of our challenges, we still have environmental and historical value and we must do all we can to protect it. We look to you to keep us safe, to deflect the pressure to over develop, to maintain our Rate of Growth Ordinance, and to pursue legislative agendas that conserve and protect our community, not destroy it.”
Ann Olsen, of FOLKS, said she was “appalled” that the item was on the county’s legislative proposal and priorities list and “another trip around the bad-idea carousel.” She asked the commission to not “support the bad decisions” of Marathon, as it developed some of the 300 units and people are living in those units.
After the representatives spoke, the commissioners agreed to tone down the language until they could actually see the wording in the proposed legislation.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board chose Commissioner Craig Cates to serve as Monroe County mayor and Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein to serve as mayor pro tempore for the next year. Mayor Cates has been a commissioner since 2019, and Mayor Pro Tempore Holly Merrill Raschein since 2021.
The mayor title is given to the chairperson of the board. A mayor pro tempore is also designated to fill in when the mayor is unavailable. The mayor presides over the Board of County Commissioners meetings and serves as the Monroe County representative at ceremonial occasions. The mayor is also responsible for signing and co-signing documents with the Monroe County Clerk.
In addition to the ceremonial passing of the gavel, four of the five commissioners, Michelle Lincoln, Holly Merrill Raschein, David Rice and Jim Scholl, were re-elected to their seats and were sworn in by the Clerk of the Court Kevin Madok. This is the first meeting Commissioner Lincoln is using her maiden name. She formerly went by the last name of Coldiron, but recently went back to her maiden name.