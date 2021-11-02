The Monroe County Commission will discuss and vote Wednesday on a series of recommendations and proposals designed to ease traffic on U.S. 1 and make the main artery through the Florida Keys safer.
The commission meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Marathon Government Center and the recommendations will be passed along to the Florida Department of Transportation for possible implementation. Information on watching or participating in the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
In May, the Monroe County Commission approved the completion of a U.S. 1 Transportation Master Plan to provide recommendations for U.S. 1 to improve traffic flow within the county. The county’s transportation consultant, AECOM, was hired to complete the study through the county’s Transportation Planning Program, which was funded through a joint participation agreement with FDOT.
The development of the master plan has included a review of relevant existing information, such as traffic volumes, crash data, and transit information and meetings with stakeholders. The goal was to come with a potential project list of roadway improvements and multimodal solutions to address the needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, public transit and vehicular traffic.
The master plan is intended to serve as a document that offers a comprehensive analysis of U.S. 1 transportation, and includes a full range of potential transportation improvement projects, according to county planning staff.
The master plan included a total of 183 projects, with 58 of these projects already programmed in the current FDOT Five-Year Work Program, said Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county.
County planning staff has since come up with 11 recommendations or proposals for FDOT, which Schemper called a “starting point.” The County Commission is scheduled to discuss those 11 proposals on Wednesday.
The recommendations include reconfiguring certain intersections and adding turn lanes between Mile Marker 77 and Mile Marker 83, Schemper said.
“Many of the problems stem from getting on and off U.S. 1 in a safe and timely manner,” said County Commissioner David Rice, who lobbied for the traffic master plan.
County planning staff wants the County Commission to ask each of the Keys municipalities to come up with 10 to 15 recommendations each as well, Schemper said.
U.S. 1 is arguably the Florida Keys most dangerous stretch of roadway, given the rates of speed motorists travel and the lack of center divide barriers.
There have been 5,050 crashes on U.S. 1 between 2014-2018, with 69 of those fatal accidents, according to a presentation by FDOT at the last County Commission meeting.
One fatal crash on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys in 2018 killed four tourists. They were traveling north on U.S. 1 in a 2018 Nissan Rogue that was struck from behind by a Discount Rock and Sand truck and pushed into the pathway of a southbound RV, struck again and pushed into a tree.
More recently, several people were taken to the hospital after an ambulance was struck by a car whose driver was speeding and driving recklessly on the Seven-Mile Bridge in September, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The suspect’s truck, which was later reported stolen, was traveling south on U.S. 1 approaching Mile Marker 43.5. The ambulance, owned by the private company called Florida Keys Ambulance, was traveling northbound approaching Mile Marker 43.5 with lights engaged and siren, according to FHP.
According to numerous witnesses to the truck’s driving pattern prior to the crash, the driver was “driving in a willful and wanton disregard to the public and property of others,” FHP troopers stated. “(The driver) was passing numerous times at high rates of speed and even passing vehicles in the same direction that were passing.”