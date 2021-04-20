The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will discuss possible changes to the two-day spiny lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys and the county taking over control of the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility.
Also on Wednesday, Commissioner Mike Forster has called for a discussion regarding the costs and salaries associated with the public library system.
Wednesday’s meeting will be a hybrid format with the commission meeting live at the Marathon Government Center starting at 9 a.m., but the public will be able to participate virtually via the Zoom webinar platform. Details on participating in the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
People can also watch the meeting on Comcast Channel 76 or AT&T Channel 99 or on the county’s website at https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron, Keys cities leaders and representatives of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently met to discuss ways to improve and make safer the spiny lobster mini-season, which is held on the last Wednesday and Thursday in July.
One of the issues discussed was making all the rules uniform throughout the Keys. The county and cities have rules that dictate how close to shore divers can be and prohibits divers in some residential canals. However, not all of the rules are uniform.
Coldiron would like the rules to be consistent so it is easier from a enforcement standpoint, she said.
Also, Keys environmental group Last Stand has been in discussions with the FWC about coming up with a tagging system in the Keys that would better track the number of lobsters each diver takes a day. Divers multi-tripping and taking more than their daily bag limit has been a major concern during the two-day sport season. The FWC board is scheduled to discuss possible mini-season changes at its May meeting, FWC spokeswoman Amanda Nalley said.
“We are bringing a review and discussion on its management history and recent stakeholder requests,” Nalley said. “This is a review and discussion only, not a rule-making item.”
Coldiron also plans to ask her fellow commissioners if they have an “appetite” for the proposed tagging system, she said.
“It’s all on the table,” she said of possible changes to mini-season.
Senior living center
The County Commission will discuss possibly buying or taking over management of the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens.
The facility is owned and operated by the Key West Housing Authority, which has had difficulty keeping a management company in place. The facility has been operating at far less than capacity and struggling to generate revenue.
The county gave the Housing Authority $400,000 this year to help defer costs.
Coldiron is “little hesitant” about the county taking over the facility and wants to better understand the benefits to county taxpayers living outside of Key West. She wants to see a long-term marketing plan for the facility to make sure it is operating at capacity or close to it, she said.
Libraries
Forster wants a discussion regarding “countywide library system employee compensation with a comparison of pre-Covid and post-Covid pay periods,” the commission’s agenda stated.
Forster called the county’s library system “top heavy.”
“I want to make sure they are staffed properly, that each branch is open enough and there is money for capital improvements,” he said.