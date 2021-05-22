The Monroe County Commission will meet Tuesday, May 25, to discuss what the local government’s priorities should be for the next year and possibly the next several years.
The meeting follows five town hall meetings county Senior Director of Strategic Planning Kimberly Matthews held earlier this month to take citizen input. Matthews and county staff first held public workshops in 2018 to gather input.
Resiliency to hurricanes, flooding and sea level rise are bigger concerns for residents now than in 2018, while the issue of creating affordable housing seem to be less of a concern now than in 2018, Matthews said. Traffic and safety on U.S. 1 remained a top priority, Matthews said.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron sat in on some meetings and was disappointed by the overall lack of participation compared to 2018, she said. She estimated that only roughly 85 residents participated this time, compared with more than 3,000 in 2018.
“The issues themselves are the same, but how they are prioritized has changed,” Coldiron said.
Next month, the commission and county staff will start holding workshops and crafting the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
“This strategic plan discussion and the recent workshops will us to align our budget with the priorities,” Coldiron said.
The commission meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center, 2798 Overseas Highway. The meeting is open to the public, but will also be televised on the county’s website https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/ and via the local government channels, Comcast 76 or AT&T U-Verse 99.
People can also participate via Zoom or via the telephone. Directions for Zoom or the telephone can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.