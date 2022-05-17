The Monroe County Commission will vote this week on increasing maximum allowable building height for homes by about 5 feet, from 35 to 40 feet, in order to help homeowners mitigate against storms and flooding.
The new height restriction will only be for new homes or retrofitting old homes that do not meet current building code for flood mitigation, according to Emily Schemper, senior director of planning and environmental resources for the county government.
Commissioners meet all day at the Harvey Government Center in Key West on Wednesday, May 18, starting at 9 a.m. People can attend in public or participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to mitigate from flooding and storm damage.
“We have been asking people to go up, so it makes sense to give them a little more at the top,” County Mayor David Rice said.
Raising allowable building height has been a controversial subject in the past in the Florida Keys, and attempts to raise it in the past for affordable housing projects has been met with some resistance. However, with sea-level rise being an ongoing problem in the Keys, raising building height as become less controversial.
If approved on Wednesday, the commission will send the proposal, along with a series of other flood-plan amendments, to the state Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees growth and development in the Keys, for comments. The DEO will then send it back to the Monroe County Commission for final approval, Schemper said.
The county will also discuss a series of items involving partnerships and land swaps with the City of Key West.
Monroe County and the City of Key West are in active discussions about swapping the city-owned Hawk Missile site for county-owned Higgs Beach, allowing the city to use the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center for a homeless shelter and partnering on the renovation of the historic Diesel Plant at the Truman Waterfront in Key West. The Monroe County Commission plans to discuss the three proposals at its Wednesday, May 18, meeting in Key West, which Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin will attend.
Key West-based Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates offered the three proposals. The county and the city started discussing the Hawk Missile site-Higgs Beach land swap about two months ago, according to McLauchlin and County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
The county needs the Hawk Missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to County Airports Director Richard Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk Missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.
Strickland has called the proposal “a win-win.”
The city would not only inherit the beach park, but the revenues from Salute restaurant there and a beach concession, which generates more than $9,000 a month.
County and Key West officials started discussing the city taking over Higgs Beach more than 10 years ago, but the city backed out after realizing all the improvements that needed to be made, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said.
Johnston would like appraisals for both sites, but called it an “oddity” that the county owns the beach park within the City of Key West. Johnston said she did not oppose the land swap but is awaiting a formal presentation before committing.
McLauchlin supports the land swap, saying the Higgs Beach park could “come alive for the community and be a community asset.”
The City of Key West needs a temporary home for the Keys Overnight Temporart Shelter while it builds a new shelter at its current site on College Road on Stock Island. The construction could take at least 18 months to complete, Johnston and McLauchlin said.
The county-owned Bayshore Manor senior citizen living facility has been used for storage since the county shut down the facility last year and moved the residents to a facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West, owned by the Key West Housing Authority.
The city is requesting using Bayshore Manor for a KOTS facility while the construction is underway. Cates said he supports the idea, but Gastesi said the county needs Bayshore Manor to “support county operations.” The county is currently using Bayshore Manor to store equipment for the Supervisor of Elections Office, Gastesi said. The county is looking at moving the Whitehead Street offices of the Supervisor of Elections to Bayshore Manor and possibly moving the county attorney’s office from the professional building in New Town to Supervisor of Elections offices on Whitehead Street, Gastesi said.
Cates is also proposing the county use one of the old Keys Energy Services Diesel Plant buildings for a senior day center. Gastesi, County Social Services Director Sheryl Graham, County Project Management Director Cary Knight and Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson toured the Diesel Plant several weeks ago.
Gastesi did not speak in favor of the county using the historic plant, saying it needs a new roof and “millions of dollars in renovations,” adding it would be much cheaper for the county to create a senior center at Bayshore Manor, or possibly Poinciana Gardens.
Cates supports using the Diesel Plant as it is a better location for a senior center and the county has $5 million set aside for a new senior facility, he said. The local chapter of the AARP (American Association of Retired People) wants to have the senior center in Key West and “it is important to take care of our seniors,” Cates said.
Members of the local chapter of the AARP sent a letter of support to the county and plan to speak at Wednesday’s meeting in favor of the proposal, Cates said.
The Key West City Commission recently voted to put the Diesel Plant lease out for requests for proposals, and the county will have to submit a proposal like everyone else, McLauchlin and Johnston said.
In addition to McLauchlin, Cates has spoken with City Commissioners Mary Lou Hoover and Clayton Lopez, and he plans to talk with Commissioner Billy Wardlow, who represents the area that includes KOTS and Bayshore Manor, Cates said.
On Wednesday, the County Commission will also vote on budgeting $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to bring free car or transportation service between Stock Island and Key West.
The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, said Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan. The county is considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in the Village of Islamorada since November 2018.
A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, plans to attend the meeting and give a presentation and answer questions by the commission, Matthews said.
The County Commission plans to vote on budgeting the $425,000, because the deadline for the grant is two days after the meeting, Matthews said. One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island, Matthews said.
The proposal has evolved since it was first discussed at last month’s Monroe County Commission meeting, Matthews said. The county is also considering offering a free “micro” transit system that would connect people on Stock Island to a transportation hub, where the riders would then catch a shuttle or some other form of transportation into Key West, according to Matthews.