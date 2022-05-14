The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday on budgeting $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to bring free car or transportation service between Stock Island and Key West.
Commissioners meet all day at the Harvey Government Center in Key West on Wednesday, May 18, starting at 9 a.m. People can attend in public or participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, said Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan. The county is considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in the Village of Islamorada since November 2018.
A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, plans to attend the meeting and give a presentation and answer questions by the commission, Matthews said.
The County Commission plans to vote on budgeting the $425,000, because the deadline for the grant is two days after the meeting, Matthews said. One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island, Matthews said.
The proposal has evolved since it was first discussed at last month’s Monroe County Commission meeting, Matthews said. The county is also considering offering a free “micro” transit system that would connect people on Stock Island to a transportation hub, where the riders would then catch a shuttle or some other form of transportation into Key West, according to Matthews.
The county is only budgeting the money and does not have to allocate it if the commissioners don’t feel comfortable with the expense or the proposal, Matthews said.
The proposal comes as the county is looking at trying to find ways to take automobiles off U.S. 1 countywide. Also, the county plans to survey riders of shuttles and buses coming out of Key West to determine the riders’ needs and ideas, Matthews said.
County Mayor David Rice, who has spearheaded the county’s efforts on expanding its public transportation services, acknowledged that the match is costly, but argued that is generally the case with public transportation programs.
“The fact is that there are a lot of people who live in Stock Island and work in the city of Key West,” Rice said. “The objective is to develop a system that can take people back and forth to work at various parts of the day conveniently and timely.”
The county is also in discussions with the City of Key West about the transportation proposal and possibly sharing the costs. Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin has discussed the proposal with Matthews and County Administrator Roman Gastesi and will be at Wednesday’s County Commission to talk about the proposal, she said. She plans to then discuss it Wednesday night with the Key West City Commission.
McLauchlin said the cost is expensive and is not sure how much the city would commit to the program, but she is open to discussions with the county. She wants to make sure the proposal would not negatively impact the city’s current transportation program, she said.
“I am open to discussion if this can make for a better public transportation system,” McLauchlin said.
County Commissioner Craig Cates, who represents Stock Island, said the proposal has merit and the county needs to “think outside of the box,” when it comes to public transportation.
Freebee started its free ride-sharing program in Islamorada in 2018. In response to requests from residents to use the village’s free shuttle service to get to medical appointments and a nearby shopping center, the village has since expanded Freebee’s routes to serve three specific locations at the south end of Tavernier.
The locations are Tavernier Town Center, Mariners Hospital and the Good Health Clinic. The expanded service is being provided by Freebee at no additional cost to the village, according to village officials.
All rides must either begin or end in Islamorada. Rides that both begin and end north of the Tavernier Creek Bridge are not allowed. The new, larger shuttles can travel over bridges, expanding the free transportation service from the north end of Plantation Key to the south end of Lower Matecumbe Key.
Freebee offers pickups for riders at their home, hotel or business within Islamorada. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Freebee was given an initial $80,000 contract for the first six months of a trial Islamorada service. The company also seeks advertising from businesses and grants that support reducing petroleum use and emissions.