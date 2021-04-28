The Monroe County Commission recently proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month, recognizing that equal housing opportunity is a right guaranteed to all Americans under Title VIII of the 1968 Civil Rights Law.
Lee-Ann Broadbent, program administrator of the City of Key West Community Development Office, accepted the proclamation at the county’s April 21 meeting.
“Monroe County is pleased to join in that designation since it provides an opportunity for all Americans to rededicate themselves to the principles of freedom of housing choice and to reacquaint themselves with the rights and responsibilities that are theirs under the law,” said Coldiron in the resolution. “Fair housing is consistent with the principle of equality and justice for all — principles upon which our nation was founded — we all need to share in the fight to ensure fair housing is a reality for all residents.”