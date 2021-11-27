The Monroe County government is developing guidelines and criteria for minimum requirements for structures four stories or more built prior to Jan. 1, 2000.
The work to development new guidelines comes just months after the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South, a mid-rise condominium building in Surfside. Following the collapse, the Monroe County Commission directed staff to explore options on how to monitor the safe occupation of aging buildings in Monroe County.
Last week, the Monroe County Commission received a presentation from Monroe County Assistant Building Inspector Rey Ortiz and then directed its staff to explore options on how to monitor the safe occupation of existing structures in Monroe County.
Staff is developing guidelines and criteria for minimum requirements for structures four stories or more, built prior to Jan. 1, 2000, with some exemptions. There are 23 properties identified in unincorporated Monroe County, all located in the Upper Keys, that fit the criteria.
Unincorporated Monroe County currently has approximately 870 structures built before 2000 that are not single-family or duplex homes, according to information from the Monroe County Property Appraiser and Monroe County’s GIS database.
Of the 870 structures, a significant amount of the inventory is more than 30 years old and more than 67% are located in the Upper Keys, north of Mile Marker 91. About 13% of the buildings are greater than two stories in height, and condominiums represent 32% of the structures, according to Ortiz.
Warehouse, one-story stores, multifamily buildings with less than 10 units, hotel/motel and mixed use-residential commercial represent 31% of the structures, according to Ortiz.
How unsafe structures are inspected or declared unsafe is outside the scope of the Florida Building Code. Therefore, local jurisdictions may choose to implement property and building maintenance regulations or standards, Ortiz told the commission.
The county has an existing unsafe process, but this process depends on concerns reported from residents and observers to determine when to initiate an investigation into potentially unsafe buildings, structures, equipment, or service systems, Ortiz said.
The process includes an inspection of the several systems of the building, including structural, electrical, gas, mechanical and plumbing systems. The current review of unsafe structures in unincorporated Monroe County is not a pre-emptive maintenance program and is not a comprehensive review of the current building inventory.
“Maintenance of the structural integrity of buildings in Monroe County is of critical importance to the health and safety of our residents,” Ortiz said. “The county will continue its current process outlined in the Monroe County Code, while monitoring Miami-Dade County adoptions, as well as any updates to the Florida Building Code or Florida Statutes.”
Last week, county commissioners seemed torn on waiting to see what the state and Miami-Dade County does first and moving on a parallel track of waiting on Miami and the state and moving forward with the county’s own plan.
Commissioner Craig Cates did not want “to reinvent the wheel.”
“The collapse occurred in Dade,” Cates said. “They are really working on this.”
However, Commissioner Michelle Coldiron lobbied for waiting for state and Miami, but lso starting to work on policy now, which the commission chose to do.
The City of Key West building officials have already inspected several large condominium and commercial buildings there and ruled that one may have to be condemned if repairs are not completed with a timely manner.
In August, the city inspected the seven-story, 111-unit Santa Clara condominiums and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof is in need of major repairs. The city threatened to condemn the building if the roughly $6 to $10 million in repairs were not started soon.
The condo association has applied for the loan with BB&T bank, according to association board chair Ollie Kofoid. The group is still working on the financials to pay for the repairs, Kofoid said. The association approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month starting Dec. 1.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told city officials at a September meeting that work on the building had been done on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told city officials that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building in September but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.