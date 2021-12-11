The Monroe County Commission agreed this week to move forward on a policy to allow non-profit groups to use county government facilities for community meetings free of charge.
The County Commission agreed to bring back a proposal for a formal vote at its January meeting.
The commission tentatively agreed at its Wednesday, Dec. 8, meeting to not charging non-profit community groups to use county buildings after Stock Island resident Diane Beruldsen, who founded the Stock Island Association, addressed the board on the issue.
The Stock Island Association is a small group of local residents concerned about traffic, development and other community issues. The group meets once a month to discuss local issues and help address residents needs in the working class neighborhood.
However, the group does not charge membership dues or has benefactors and can’t afford to pay county fees for use of facilities, which can range from $60 to $132 for three hours during the week and from $71 to nearly $200 for three hours on the weekends. The charges include county workers.
County approves allowing new property tax districts for sea level and canal projects.
The Stock Island Association has been meeting in the parking lot of the Bernstein Park recreation center, where members fight off mosquitoes as they look at new building that is not being used, Beruldsen said.
Beruldsen requested that local non-profit groups be able to register with the county and use the space free of charge.
A handful of representatives from local non-profit community groups and homeowners associations — including Last Stand, Sugarloaf Shores Property Owners Association, the Key Largo Federation of Homeowners and the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition — spoke in favor of the county not charging community groups to use county facilities.
Group representatives argued that the groups perform key functions such as educating the public on critical community issues and their amount of free meeting space is shrinking.
Last Stand board President D.A. Aldridge said that such a request could be “easily accomplished” and would serve a valuable purpose. The request would be responsive to the citizens.
“We are all aware of the work these groups provide,” said Aldridge, who added the Last Stand regular uses the community room at the Key West Library.
Also on Wednesday, the County Commission approved setting up neighborhood or possibly countywide property tax districts to pay for sea level and flood mitigation and neighborhood taxing districts to pay for canal restoration projects
The commission passed a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting property tax within the county toward the cost of providing capital costs and operations and maintenance costs for roadway improvements and sea level rise and flood mitigation projects located within Monroe County, the resolution stated.
The Florida Keys are on the front line of the sea level rise battle. County sea level rise projections estimate between 10 to 17 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Sea level rise and flooding have already become a major issue in some Keys neighborhoods, such as Stillwright Point and Twin Lakes in Key Largo. State officials announced this week nearly $5 million in funding for sea level rise in those communities.
The commission approved a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting property taxes in the Rock Harbor neighborhood of Key Largo for funding capital costs, operations and maintenance costs for three canals.
The county has made canal restoration and water quality improvements a priority in recent years and has started several projects in local canals in recent years. Most of the projects have been funded by local neighborhood taxing districts.
Also on Wednesday, the commission approved new commission district boundaries.