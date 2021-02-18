The Monroe County government staff has been tasked with coming up with plans to reopen county libraries and its planning department and the county will vote on it next month.
On Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission directed staff to come up with a plan to reopen public libraries and the county’s planning department to in-person visits. The libraries and planning department have been closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library is conducting curbside services for books.
County Commissioner Mike Forster called for the reopening, citing that the state Tax Collector’s office has reopened to the public and public schools are open to students. Forster said both the Planning Department and libraries could be open to visitors if the county implemented social distancing guidelines.
“Everybody else seems to be back at work,” Forster said. “I believe we should get back to work. ... It’s time to transition back.”
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron also called on staff to come up with a plan to reopen the libraries. Coldiron has heard concerns about the library being closed from the mayor of Marathon and representatives of scholarship/mentoring program Take Stock in Children, she said.
Take Stock representatives raised concerns about students’ access to the internet at home and their “scholarships being in jeopardy,” Coldiron said.
Commissioners Craig Cates and Eddie Martinez also directed staff to come up with a plan to reopen the libraries and the planning department. Cates made the motion for staff to come up with a plan and bring it back to the commission next month for approval.
The libraries did reopen last summer for about six weeks but closed July 10 after an employee of the Key West branch tested positive for COVID-19.
Commissioner David Rice was the only commissioner who raised concerns about reopening those two departments and the possibility of further spreading the virus.
Assistant County Administrator Christine Hurley said the county is looking at a software program that would make all building department applications digital and people would not have to come into the office.
County Employees Services Director Bryan Cook informed the commissioners about employee health and health insurance concerns from reopening. He urged the commission to “stay the course” “until vaccinations are available to the general workforce.”
The county has spent $1 million on COVID-19 related medical expenses for the 184 employees who have contracted the virus, Cook said.
“COVID is not without budget impacts,” Cook said.
U.S. 1 traffic study
The commission approved new criteria for a traffic study it conducts every two years on U.S. 1 to determine how much commercial development, which includes the development of apartments, is allowed in the Florida Keys.
Last year, the Monroe County Commission voted to not accept a previous traffic study and tweak the criteria after that study would have resulted in halting commercial development, because there is too much traffic on U.S. 1.
The last Keys-wide traffic study showed the islands are failing to meet required level of service requirements when it comes to the amount of traffic on U.S. 1, which could bring a halt to the development of apartments and commercial properties in the Keys without mitigation.
A study by county-contracted consultants showed the average speed of vehicles traveling throughout U.S. 1 has dipped from the required 45 mph to 44.6 mph. The slight drop in speed takes Monroe County from a C to a D when it comes to level of service on that road as it pertains to the county’s code and comprehensive land-use plan.
Level C is what the county adopted as part of its code. Failing to maintain the 45 mph threshold has impacts for all development outside of single-family homes, according to Emily Schemper, director of planning and environmental services.
Instead of accepting the study, the commission called for a new study and a committee to establish the methodology for the study. The new study, with additional criteria accounting for traffic lights and the drawbridge at Snake Creek, could begin later this month.
Affordable housing
The commission approved changes to its land development code to set up new rules that require developers of resorts and hotels and other commercial businesses to include on-site housing for workers, purchase or develop worker housing off-site or pay into a county fund that supports worker and affordable housing projects.
The number of worker housing units needed or the amount a developer will have to pay into housing fund would be based on the overall square footage of the businesses housed in a development.
If the county were to require 50% housing mitigation, commercial retail projects — such as supermarkets, restaurants and retails stores — would require roughly one unit of onsite housing or $166,805 paid into the county’s affordable housing fund per 5,000 square feet of development. An office or professional center would require 1.7 units or payment of $196,230 into the county’s fund per 5,000 square feet of space, according to the proposal.
The County Commission has been struggling with how to create more affordable workforce housing for more than a decade and the issue has reached a crisis level in recent years.