The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, July 20, on a resolution asking Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers to balance the needs of users and the resource and engage stakeholders as they take input on the first major overhaul of regulations since the Sanctuary was put in place in 1990.
Information on participating or watching the meeting and meeting materials can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Last week, the Sanctuary rolled out its Restoration Blueprint, a series of changes to the existing management plan designed to protect Sanctuary resources and still allow public access to fishing and diving.
Monroe County Mayor David Rice proposed the resolution “urging the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to balance natural resource conservation and sustainable uses and to continue to engage stakeholders from throughout the Florida Keys and beyond.”
A draft of a new management plan is up for public comment for the next roughly 100 days and includes rule changes, expanded boundaries, additional Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations on derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding by dive and snorkel trip operators. The Restoration Blueprint is now available on the Sanctuary’s website at http://www.floridakeys.noaa.gov and includes presentations, interactive maps, histories of various reefs and Sanctuary Preservation Areas, as well as rules that are proposed to be changed.
Sanctuary managers have been working on this proposal since the release of the Sanctuary Condition Report in 2011, and the draft comes after extensive public comment was taken roughly three years ago. This is the first overhaul of Sanctuary regulations and policies since the Sanctuary was put into place in 1990.
The Sanctuary will hold several meetings, both in person and virtually, to take public input. People can also leave comment via the Sanctuary’s website. The Sanctuary will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 16 and a virtual public comment meeting on Aug. 30.
The Sanctuary will hold three public workshops in the Keys in September. The first one will be Sept. 20 in Tavernier, followed by Sept. 21 in Marathon and Sept. 22 in Key West. The Sanctuary will finally discuss the draft of the Restoration Blueprint at its Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will vote to advertise a public hearing to consider an ordinance adding Section 18-4 of the Monroe County Code to prohibit smoking within the boundaries of Monroe County parks and beaches, with the exception of an unfiltered cigar, to be held at the commission’s meeting on Aug. 17 in Key West.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed HB 105 in March.
The law allows local governments the power to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
The Florida Clean Air Act, is designed “to protect the public from the health hazards of second-hand tobacco smoke,” the Florida Senate’s bill summary stated.
The Ocean Conservancy championed the ban on smoking and butts. Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment, according to the Ocean Conservancy. Ocean Conservancy research has found cigarette butts to be the fourth most-harmful type of plastic to marine life due to ingestion and contamination. The butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers that erode into smaller bits, which accumulate in fish and other organisms. This not only impacts animal health and reproductivity, but also human health when people consume sick fish.
For the past 31 years, cigarette butts have been the most commonly found item on Florida beaches during Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup, according to the organization.
Also, county staff will seek direction and request authorization for Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson to negotiate agreements with Fortress Secured, LLC relative to its unsolicited proposal to design, build and finance a replacement fire station on Sugarloaf Key at the current location of the Sugarloaf Volunteer Fire Department Station.
The County Commission on Wednesday also will vote an Interlocal Agreement between Monroe County and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, providing $274,500 in boating improvement funds to support FDEP’s mobile vessel pump-out services for Monroe County.