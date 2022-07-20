The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, July 20, on a resolution asking Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary managers to balance the needs of users and the resource and engage stakeholders as they take input on the first major overhaul of regulations since the Sanctuary was put in place in 1990.

Monroe County seal

Information on participating or watching the meeting and meeting materials can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

