The bayfront strip of land at the end of Bay Harbor Drive in Key Largo may be slowly segueing from a complicated issue to a work-in-progress for residents looking to stem the flow into their neighborhood of visitors seeking water access.
The Monroe County Commission has been actively mulling a long-term solution, most recently since June, to control the crowds that gather at the small pocket park that was a donated land easement for water access “in perpetuity” to the county.
In June, commissioners closed the pocket park, then in September, reopened it with limited hours Tuesday through Thursday. The county also enforced no parking on the right-of-way to tamp down overuse of the Mike Forster Memorial Park, the neighboring small boat ramp about a block north.
The county cannot abandon the easements to both the park and the ramp’s adjacent property owners due to an ordinance prohibiting such action.
“We are long passed July 1, 1973, when the ‘Reverter Clause’ expired,” County Attorney Bob Shillinger told commissioners during the monthly meeting held last month. “People who have an interest in the park could probably get an injunction.”
Monroe County taxpayers have been paying for the upkeep of the parks.
Shillinger, however, pitched four possible options with varying degrees of potential success: 1) privatize the park after re-platting it; 2) fully acquire ownership of the park for public access; 3) improve the right-of-way and 4) maintain the status quo.
For the first option, the county would need to re-plat both the Bay Harbor and Sunset Village parks, which 100% of the neighborhood residents would have to support. Historically, that hasn’t been the case.
“That’s a challenge. If we are able to come to 100% of the folks together and get the surveys done, and prepare the re-plat, dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s, and they’ve met all the statutory requirements and its consistent with the comprehensive plan and the land development code provisions on re-plats, then you have a real simple job. You have no discretion. You must approve the re-plat. The board’s approval would be more of an administrative process,” Shillinger said.
“We have noodled or played around with the idea of having the neighborhoods forming a nonprofit entity that consists of a board for the benefit of providing recreational use of the piece of property to folks in the community. This might solve everybody’s issue, in terms of access for folks that don’t live in the neighborhood and access for those who do live in the neighborhood. The re-plat would make it no longer a public road, no longer a public right-of-way, no longer a public facility that the county needs to maintain and there’s no longer the right of the public to access it.”
This is what a handful of residents from both communities are vying for, according to Shillinger and land use attorney Ty Harris who represents them.
“I think the issue is complicated and a work-in-progress at this point,” Harris said. “It is a balance between the neighbors’ right to peace and enjoyment of their property and homes and the public’s access to the water. The plat dedicated the property to the county, but the term ‘park’ is not part of the dedication, which complicates this issue. The property is not ‘set up’ to be a park and there is a public park a block away.”
“The concept we are working through will allow the neighborhood to gain some control over the dedicated land through a not-for-profit with a board composed of county residents and the neighbors with the goal of being able to facilitate local public access to the property/water. As it stands now, there are many steps that still need to take place to make this happen. We continue to work with the county to try and find balance.”
The second option would be for the county to acquire full ownership to use it as a park that is open to public.
“The county could make an involuntary acquisition through eminent domain. If you do acquire ownership, it no longer has the restrictions of a right-of-way. You could improve it, you could manage it, but it has to be open to the public. The members of the traveling public would have the right to use it,” Shillinger said.
This option would allow the county to manage capacity and collect fees.
The third option is to improve the right-of-way.
“Put down pavement or put down gravel for parking that would shrink the grass or the open space as a right-of-way space. Is the added parking or the reduced amount of green space going to reduce the attractiveness of it or is it going to make it worse?” Shillinger said.
Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said there may be room for up to 10 parking spaces that run the length of the strip.
The area is about 60 feet wide by about 200 feet long and parking would require enough room so vehicles can back up and drive out of the parking area rather than backing out onto the road. Metered parking is possible as well, he said.
The fourth option Shillinger proffered is to maintain the status quo. County officials reported hearing from a number of residents that they’re pleased with the action taken so far.
“It’s way better than the pure pandemonium it was,” Wilson said.
Contention over the Bay Harbor strip of land has resurfaced periodically for the last 20 years and some commissioners want to resolve the matter once and for all.
“I feel like option 1, although it’s a heavy lift, is intriguing to me,” Commissioner Holly Raschein said. “It will have some finality to it.”.
She asked if its possible the homeowners associations to maintain accessibility for all residents.
“I’d like to see them try. I mean the onus is on them and we can make some improvements in the meantime,” she said.
County staff will continue to maintain the status quo while the neighborhood associations consider re-platting the easements.
An update will be provided at the March meeting to be held in Key Largo.