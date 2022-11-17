Monroe County Commission members agreed Tuesday, Nov. 15, to increase the allowable building height in the unincorporated areas of the county to combat flooding and storm surge and moved forward on a plan to create affordable worker housing for county government employees.

Monroe County seal

The commission agreed to change the county government’s comprehensive land-use plan and its land development code to allow a maximum building height limit to reach 40 feet, which would be a roughly 5-foot increase. “The change would go into effect after the adoption and on the effective date of updated FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), for lawfully established existing residential buildings and new residential buildings (including substantial improvements), in order for these buildings to elevate or maintain the required elevation based on the Florida Building Code and updated FEMA FIRMs,” the approved ordinance stated.

