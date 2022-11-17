Commissioner David Rice, left, passes the gavel to Commissioner Craig Cates, who was selected Tuesday to serve as Monroe County mayor. Commissioner Holly Merrill Raschein to serve as mayor pro tempore for the next year. Mayor Cates has been a commissioner since 2019, and Mayor Pro Tempore Holly Merrill Raschein since 2021.
In addition to the ceremonial passing of the gavel, four of the five Monroe County commissioners — Michelle Lincoln, David Rice, Holly Merrill Raschein and Jim Scholl — were re-elected to their seats and were sworn in by the Clerk of the Court Kevin Madok, left.
Photos by Kristen Livengood
Monroe County Commission members agreed Tuesday, Nov. 15, to increase the allowable building height in the unincorporated areas of the county to combat flooding and storm surge and moved forward on a plan to create affordable worker housing for county government employees.
The commission agreed to change the county government’s comprehensive land-use plan and its land development code to allow a maximum building height limit to reach 40 feet, which would be a roughly 5-foot increase. “The change would go into effect after the adoption and on the effective date of updated FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs), for lawfully established existing residential buildings and new residential buildings (including substantial improvements), in order for these buildings to elevate or maintain the required elevation based on the Florida Building Code and updated FEMA FIRMs,” the approved ordinance stated.
Raising building height has been heavily opposed in the Keys in the past, but given projected sea-level rise increases and new FEMA flood maps and state building codes, there are more reasons to allow it, if it means it is easier to elevate homes and protect them from coastal flooding and storm surge. No one spoke against the proposal on Tuesday.
In the past decade, the county government has been encouraging people to raise their homes out of the floodplain in order to mitigate from flooding and storm damage. Some proposed changes to the Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps raised the floodplain by 1.5 feet, according to the county.
When it comes to sea-level rise, the Keys have long been one of the most vulnerable areas in the country, given its proximity to the ocean and being so low-lying. County sea-level rise projections estimate between 10 to 21 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Also on Tuesday, the Monroe County Commission moved forward on a plan to help provide more housing for its workers, as the Florida Keys are experiencing a workforce housing crisis. The commission approved to advertise a request for proposals for construction of up to four employee housing units on four county-owned parcels on Big Pine Key. All the units are in the Avenues neighborhood on Big Pine Key, which has historically been a blue-collar worker community.
The commission discussed making the units two-bedroom apartments. The commission debated charging either a flat rate based on county affordable housing levels or making the rents based on income. The commissioners also discussed charging a rent in which the county would not have to subsidize the project, but the rents would cover the costs, they said.
“I would love for this project to be sustainable,” Commissioner David Rice said.
The commission also asked its legal staff to start working on a plan to start publishing legally required advertisements and public notices on its website instead of local newspapers, beginning Jan. 1. Currently, the county publishes the legal notices and advertisements with several local publications, including the Keys Citizen and its sister publication, the Florida Keys Free Press. The legal staff will bring back its new policies for publishing the advertisements, and the commission will vote on them in a public hearing.
The state Legislature approved and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law last session a new public notice law in Florida allowing local governments and their contractors to not have to place legal notices and other ads in newspaper, but let them place the legal advertisements on the local governments’ websites. Some newspaper groups and politicians have said the law was meant to punish newspapers for being critical of state government.