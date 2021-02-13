The Monroe County Commission will address creating more affordable housing, traffic on U.S. 1 and the pumping out of sewage by live-aboard boaters when it meets Wednesday.
The commission meets all day Feb. 17 starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a hybrid format with county commissioners meeting live at the Harvey Government Center in Key West, and the public able to participate via Zoom or watch on Comcast Channel 76 or ATT Channel 99 or on the county’s web site at https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/.
The Zoom webinar information can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The County Commission has been struggling with how to create more affordable workforce housing for more than a decade and the issue has reached a crisis level in recent years.
On Wednesday, the commission will vote on changes to its land development code to set up various rules requiring the developers of resorts and hotels and other commercial businesses to include on-site housing for workers, purchase or develop worker housing off-site or pay into a county fund that supports worker and affordable housing projects.
The number of worker housing units needed or the amount a developer would have to pay into county’s affordable housing fund would be based on the overall square footage of the businesses housed in a development.
If the county were to require 50% housing mitigation, commercial retail projects — such as supermarkets, restaurants and retails stores — would require roughly one unit of onsite housing or $166,805 paid into the county’s affordable housing fund per 5,000 square feet of development. An office or professional center would require 1.7 units or payment of $196,230 into the county’s fund per 5,000 square feet of space, according to the proposal.
Also, the commission will vote on new criteria for a traffic study it conducts every two years on U.S. 1 to determine how much commercial development, which includes the development of apartments, is allowed in the Florida Keys.
Last year, the Monroe County Commission voted to not accept a previous traffic study and tweak the criteria after the last study would have resulted in halting commercial development, because there is too much traffic on U.S. 1.
The last Florida Keys-wide traffic study showed the Keys are failing to meet basic level of service requirements when it comes to the amount of traffic on U.S. 1, which could bring a halt to the development of apartments and commercial properties in the Keys without mitigation.
A study by county-contracted consultants showed the average speed of vehicles traveling throughout U.S. 1 has dipped from the required 45 mph to 44.6 mph. The slight drop in speed takes Monroe County from a Level C to a Level D when it comes to level of service on that road as it pertains to the county’s code and comprehensive land-use plan.
The Level C is what the county adopted as part of its code. Failing to maintain the 45 mph threshold has impacts for all development outside of single-family homes, according to Emily Schemper, director of planning and environmental services.
Instead of accepting the study, the commission called for a new study and a committee to establish the methodology for the study. The new study, with new criteria on accounting for traffic lights and drawbridge at Snake Creek, could begin later this month.
Lastly, the County Commission will take another crack at selecting a company to provide the pumping out of sewage for vessels off the Florida Keys.
The County Commission has struggled in recent months to select a provider, as it has not been able to reach a financial agreement. County Marine Resources staff is seeking direction on negotiating a contract with at least one of the three respondents that submitted proposals to provide Keys-wide mobile vessel pump-out service.
Since 2013, Monroe County had operated a Keys-wide pump-out program through service provided by the County’s vendor, Pumpout USA. On June 17, 2020, the commission could not reach an agreement with the vendor for continued services and chose not to renew their contract which expired on June 30, 2020. The board then directed staff to advertise a request for proposals to find a vendor to provide mobile pump-out services to anchored vessels throughout the Florida Keys.
In the interim, the board directed staff to establish temporary regional services by working with the municipalities and locating a vendor for the Upper Keys while the Keys-wide services was temporarily suspended awaiting results of the request for proposals. The County entered into an agreement with the City of Key West to provide services temporarily to anchored vessels within the Key West and Stock Island anchorages, and a temporary contract is in place with On The Hook Marine Services for the Upper Keys which is scheduled to continue through June.
The county has received three proposals but the selection committee did not provide a recommendation on selection and staff is now recommending that the board reject all bids and seek a new solicitation with a more well-defined scope of work pending the continued coordination with the City of Key West for potential long-term services, staff stated in its report.
Pumping out of sewage is required within the boundaries of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Boaters may also get their vessels pumped out at numerous shoreside facilities throughout the Keys. A list of facilities is available at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.