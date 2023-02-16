trauma star 1.jpg

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s Trauma Star helicopter is often landed on Keys bridges to care-flight critical patients to the mainland for treatment.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday, Feb. 15, to start the process to purchase or lease three new Trauma Star air ambulance helicopters at a cost of roughly $52 million.

Monroe County seal

Some aircraft in the county’s fleet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years old and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25 years old, said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters. In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.

