The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday, Feb. 15, to start the process to purchase or lease three new Trauma Star air ambulance helicopters at a cost of roughly $52 million.
Some aircraft in the county’s fleet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years old and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25 years old, said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters. In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.
The Sheriff’s Office has started looking at other helicopter brands and found only one meets the Trauma Star “mission profile,” which includes “lift, range and speed,” Ramsay said. The helicopter brand and type that meets the profile is called a Leonardo AW139.
The cost for the three helicopters would be about $52 million, Ramsay said. While expensive, the program is well-used and the program is operating “in the black,” Ramsay said.
“It’s one of the most important things we do,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
Commissioners gave county staff and the sheriff approval Wednesday to start negotiating a contract for either lease or purchase.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue. The Sheriff’s Office staffs the pilots and program director, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by Fire Rescue.
The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program is on pace to set a record in 2022 for the number of patients airlifted as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue celebrate 20 years of the program’s existence.
Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals while also providing advanced life support to those patients and the program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year.
Trauma Star is easily one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country. For perspective, the national average for similar programs is 264 patients a year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association of Air Medical Services. The Trauma Star average is more than five times that amount, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There are now three Trauma Star helicopters, which operate out of two bases: One at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and two at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
Trauma Star is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.
Also on Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission passed a resolution in support of bringing more Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to the Florida Keys and allowing them to use digital photography as evidence and a resolution in support for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s artificial reef construction program.
Key West attorney Robert Spottswood Jr. called on the county commission to help support the creation of more artificial reefs for habitat purposes in the Florida Keys and asked the commissioners to establish an artificial reef/habitat program and a possible department within the local government, with the goal of working with the FWC and the state on habitat or artificial reef deployment.
Spottswood called for the “calculated deployment” of artificial reef structures.
Meanwhile, as the governor and Florida Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission approved a resolution expressing its support for the the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature has already approved state legislation revoking Disney World’s designation as a special tax district. Several years ago, former Gov. Rick Scott started scrutinizing various mosquito control districts and other special taxing districts, but chose not to dismantle the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and others.
Currently, state Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability has hired a firm, which is conducting a “performance review of each independent mosquito control district,” according to a letter the state Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability sent the Florida Keys district. The review, essentially an audit, is currently being conducted in the Keys.
Florida Keys Mosquito Control District board chair Phil Goodman briefed commissioners on Wednesday on the Mosquito Control District operation.
All of the advances in cutting-edge technology in the mosquito control field are being developed in the counties that have taxing special districts, Goodman said. Goodman cited Miami-Dade County as an example if the county would have had a mosquito control district, the county would have done far better countering such tropical diseases as Zika and dengue fever, he said.