The Monroe County Commission will take its first steps Wednesday, Dec. 9, toward setting up neighborhood taxing districts to help defray costs of sea level rise mitigation projects, which has quickly become a county priority.
The commission’s virtual meeting starts at 9 a.m. To watch or participate, visit http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx for directions.
In the past month, commissioners have discussed the need for such projects in certain areas and how it might pay for such expensive projects, which are millions of dollars each. The cost for sea level rise mitigation projects countywide exceeds more than $1 billion, according to some county estimates.
The county has begun planning and working on some projects in Key Largo and Big Pine Key, but those projects are being funded as the county receives grant funding.
On Wednesday, the commission will vote start setting up to a “uniform method of collecting” special assessments levied within the county toward the cost of providing capital costs and operations and maintenance costs for roadway improvements related to sea level rise located within Monroe County.
Even if approved, the county would be months away from starting to enact taxes in specific neighborhoods and colleting the funds, as the process takes months to set up, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
A recent county study determined that 49% of the 311 miles of county-maintained roadways would be affected by sea level rise by 2045. The preliminary cost estimate to elevate these roads is $1.8 billion.
“There is no doubt we are going to see major changes in the next 100 years,” Commissioner David Rice said at its meeting last month. “We’re not going to get out of this without it costing us money. We can protect as much as we can. We cannot protect everything that is here.”
The county discussed sea level rise projects in back-to-back meetings last month. The discussions came after months of complaints from Stillwright Point residents who have charged that the county is not moving fast enough to address rising waters in that area. The Key Largo neighborhood has experienced months of continual flooding since last year.
The half-dozen Stillwright Point residents who spoke at the meetings voiced concerns about having to foot some of the bill for mitigation projects, as some estimates have property owners there paying as much as an extra $2,000 a year in assessments.
“I don’t know if everyone in my neighborhood can afford it,” said Stephanie Russo, who said she moved to Stillwright Point in 2018.
“None of us bought our homes knowing we lived in a flooded neighborhood,” fellow Stillwright Point resident Kim Sicora added. They asked the county to possibly make the assessments countywide or to add an additional penny to local sales tax.
Newly seated Commissioner Mike Forster agreed that sea level rise is a “county-wide issue” and mitigation should be funded county-wide, likening it to how the county paid for central sewer installation.
Monroe County Chief Resiliency Officer Rhonda Haag told the commission and residents the county is going after every grant it can, but it is competing with much bigger communities in South Florida where money goes further.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will again discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and vote on making any changes to its mask regulations. The commission may discuss establishing a curfew; the City of Key West already issued an emergency directive Firday for a curfew over the New Year’s holiday, from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3.
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron did not think it was necessary for other parts of the county. Coldiron argued that other parts of the Florida Keys don’t have main roadway like Duval Street where people gather and party in large concentrations.