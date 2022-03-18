In addition to several important local, state and federal political races, Monroe County voters may be voting on a major source of funding for government capital improvement projects.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi proposed, and Monroe County commissioners seem to agree, at Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting to putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax, which is currently set to expire in 2033. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
“We could generate some money to start really doing these projects,” Gastesi said. “We need to start working toward possibly putting together referendum in front of the voters this fall because we have to do something by May or June or so to proof it. ... It’s a big discussion and it’s time to have it.”
Commissioner Craig Cates said it is important to have a long-term vision of projects and important the residents see and understand these projects.
The County Commission also discussed Wednesday one of the biggest issue facing the Florida Keys — illegal transient rentals.
Code Compliance Director Cynthia McPherson updated the commission on vacation rental violations. Unincorporated Monroe County has a 28-day minimum rental for units; rentals for less than 28 days must meet certain zoning requirements and onwers must obtain a permit or exemption for the rentals. Onwers of all rental properties, regardless of how long the property is rented, must obtain a local business tax receipt from the tax collector, according to county officials.
Based on zoning requirements, 1,287 units have received exemptions, and those usually located within a gated community or multi-unit complex, and 109 annual permits for single-family residential units are approved as legal vacation rentals in unincorporated Monroe County. Currently, there are six properties on the vacation rental violation enforcement list in unincorporated Monroe County.
McPherson explained the fining structure, which now includes a weekly rental rate times four. For example, if an illegal vacation rental rents for $2,500 a week, the recommended fine to the Special Magistrate would be $10,000.
“The fine helped motivate many units to come into compliance, but some repeat violators see it as a cost of doing business,” said McPherson. “Repeat violators may be fined a maximum of $15,000 and then with two Findings of Fact by the Special Magistrate are then referred to the State Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.”
County Mayor David Rice, who called for the discussion, called the fines adequate but said the county’s problem needs to be revisited periodically to make sure the rules serve as a deterrent to people engaging in illegal rentals, he said after the meeting.
“There are neighborhoods where it continues to be a problem,” Rice of illegal transient rentals. “The problems people don’t want it in their neighborhood, but won’t file a complaint.”
Rice urged people to file formal complaints if their neighbors are illegally transiently renting.
In addition to the fines, the county also shares vacation rental violations with the Tax Collector’s Office and the county’s Property Appraiser’s Office homestead exemption fraud investigator.
“Code Compliance is proactive in finding vacation rental violations and is continuing its efforts to follow up on complaints,” said McPherson. “We all know how illegal vacation rentals affect neighborhoods.”
To report a vacation rental violation in unincorporated Monroe County, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/codecompliance or call 855-422-4540. To view requirements for rental properties, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/rentalproperties and www.monroecountytaxcollector.com.
County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson briefed the commission at the meeting on the state Legislature’s annual session, which wrapped up on Monday.
County Commission priorities included appropriations for Florida Keys Stewardship Act funding, land acquisition, vessel pump-out services, preservation of affordable Citizens wind insurance rates, reduction of derelict vessels, resiliency funding and vacation rental grandfather protection.
The county successfully secured the full $20 million for the Stewardship Act and $5 million for acquisition funding appropriation requests in full. The county also secured $5.1 million in funding for two county sea level resilience projects in the Twin Lakes and Stillwright Point neighborhoods in Key Largo.
The state Legislature passed legislation to modify the derelict vessels anchoring bill to lower the required new moorings and apply the new anchoring limits only to stored vessels and not live-aboard vessels until new moorings are implemented. Also, the county secured funding for the vessel pump-out program for $300,000.