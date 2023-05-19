The Monroe County Commission agreed this week to pursue changing the way it governs and go to a charter form of government as a way to generate revenue for critical infrastructure programs without having to raise property taxes or go to the state Capitol and ask for funding.

Monroe County seal

County commissioners on Wednesday, May 17, agreed to go with what County Attorney Bob Shillinger and commissioners called a “starter charter” form of government, which would not completely change the way the county governs but would allow it to implement local sales taxes to pay for transportation, road, bridge and other projects. State legislation already allows for the county to be a starter charter government, so the county would not have to pursue a state bill to become a charter government, Shillinger said.

