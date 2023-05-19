The Monroe County Commission agreed this week to pursue changing the way it governs and go to a charter form of government as a way to generate revenue for critical infrastructure programs without having to raise property taxes or go to the state Capitol and ask for funding.
County commissioners on Wednesday, May 17, agreed to go with what County Attorney Bob Shillinger and commissioners called a “starter charter” form of government, which would not completely change the way the county governs but would allow it to implement local sales taxes to pay for transportation, road, bridge and other projects. State legislation already allows for the county to be a starter charter government, so the county would not have to pursue a state bill to become a charter government, Shillinger said.
Only Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates opposed changing the way the county governs.
“I am not in favor of moving forward,” Cates said. “I don’t think the time is right.”
Faced with billions of dollars in future infrastructure projects, which could be paid for by local property taxes, the rest of the county commissioners supported moving forward. Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson gave a presentation outlining all the county’s future infrastructure needs, and the list was long and the costs reached into the billions of dollars.
Wilson made the case that tourists pay roughly 72% of local sales tax, which eases the tax burden on local residents, and the one penny of additional sales tax would generate roughly $54 million a year countywide, with the county receiving about $32 million.
For the past several years, the county has gone to the state Legislature to allow local voters to vote on increasing the local sales tax to pay for important sea-level rise mitigation projects and other infrastructure needs and have been given a “big fat no,” Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi told the commissioners.
“We can’t get any movement on this,” Gastesi said. “It’s a ‘big fat no.’ It’s frustrating. We have asked them to let the voters decide, and they say no.”
In addition to capital improvements, the county has been looking at ways of improving its public transportation system without having to use money from property taxes.
The county has been considering forming its own transit district or joining the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), based in Pompano Beach, which provides public transport services in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. However, the authority costs roughly $4 million a year to join, and there is no guarantee funding transportation services in Monroe County would be a priority.
Being a charter government would allow the county to form its own transit or transportation district, according to Shillinger and county commissioners. The designation could also allow the county to enact term limits or set up single-member voting districts, as currently commissioners are elected county-wide.
In addition, the designation could allow for the election of a strong mayor or county executive, alter the term of office for commissioners from four years to some other time period, create non-partisan elections for county commissioners, increase the number of commissioners and allow citizens to hold recall elections for county commissioners.
However, being a charter government could give the county preemption powers to prevent Florida Keys municipalities from enacting laws that county commissioners oppose.
But Shillinger told the commission he is not recommending the county adopt a charter that would preempt local governments, which appeased most of the commissioners.
“We don’t want emails from the municipalities blasting us for trying to do a power grab,” Commissioner Michelle Lincoln said. “Let’s go small and have a starter charter.”
Shillinger and the commission agreed to pursue a smaller, less cumbersome starter charter.
The commission also agreed to not impanel an independent committee to establish the charter, but instead the Monroe County Commission would craft the charter. The charter could be put to voters in November’s election.
TDC funding
Commissioners agreed Wednesday to advertise a public hearing at its June meeting in Key Largo to consider adoption of an ordinance amending the Tourist Development Plan of the Monroe County Code to possibly allow for $25 million Tourist Development Council funding to go to affordable housing and other capital projects.
On Wednesday, the commissioner voted to amend the TDC Operations Manual to include a policy for special “public facilities” projects.
Mayor Cates recently addressed the TDC board on how to spend the unused or unencumbered funds, which mostly was a result of an unusually large windfall of transient rental bed taxes generated during the past two fiscal years, a sum TDC representatives doubted the county would see in the future.
The TDC board agreed to go along with a plan to place the revenue, generated county-wide, into a capital fund for “special public facilities projects,” which Cates is proposing be used for workforce housing and “different projects with a community benefit,” he recently told the Keys Citizen. Such projects would have to be recommended by the TDC board, not the smaller individual District Advisory Committees.
In Monroe County, hotel bed taxes are split between advertising/marketing campaigns and capital improvement projects for tourism-related attractions. Late last year, Cates proposed expanding the use of those bed tax funds, including using it for affordable housing.
Cate’s proposal comes after the Brevard County Commission agreed last year to use tourist development taxes for housing. In recent years, TDC funding as been expanded to such projects as coral restoration and mooring buoy maintenance, but not housing.
State statute calls for the projects to be financed with bed taxes be for “public facilities,” which “are needed to increase tourist-related business activities in the county.” There would need to be a study of the project to determine there is a positive impact on tourist-related businesses.
The project would have to be paid with a 30% match by non-tourist development tax and would have to be approved by the TDC and then be approved by a super-majority vote of the Monroe County Commission. The county may need to seek a state Attorney General Office’s legal opinion or a change in state legislation to use the surplus funds on housing, Shillinger recently said.