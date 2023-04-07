The Monroe County Commission on Thursday agreed to move forward with a series of land-use changes to long-standing policies on floodplain and downstairs enclosure regulations after Realtors, contractors and title company representatives complained about how burdensome those rules have become and are impacting residents and people trying to sell homes.
The commission agreed to move forward on Monroe County Land Development Code limiting construction materials of downstairs enclosures to screen or open lattice walls, changing requirement from the Monroe County Remedial Plan limiting enclosures below Design Flood Elevation to 299 square feet or less to expand it, and discussion of the Transfer of Ownership Inspection Program requirement from the Monroe County Remedial Plan to update on process, procedures and timeline of implementation.
Also, the commission agreed to move forward waiving the Transfer of Ownership Inspection Program for downstairs enclosures, which is a requirement in the Monroe County Remedial Plan with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The county commissioners asked planning staff to increase the size of downstairs enclosures to the same size or similar to what the cities of Islamorada and Marathon allow, which is an unlimited amount. The county’s 299-square-foot rule was put in place before Islamorada and Marathon incorporated, and FEMA never followed up with those Keys cities after incorporation.
Keys Realtors and people in the real estate and construction trade called the county’s rules burdensome and onerous.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger reminded the public and the commission that allowing downstairs enclosure “is not going to fly” with FEMA. The county joined FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program in 1973, but the county was put on probation because it violated FEMA policies, including not enforcing prohibitions on property owners using downstairs enclosures as living space.
The county government worked for years to improve its relationships with FEMA, which has led the county to be taken out of probation and a reduction in rates for Florida Keys property owners covered by the NFIP. Windstorm and flood insurance is required for property owners with mortgages.
Commissioner David Rice, the longest serving county commissioner, told the audience that Islamorada and Marathon “didn’t get busted (by FEMA), the county did,” he said.
“If you follow the sequence of events, you will understand the history,” Rice said.
“I would not recommend a “wholesale” appeal of repealing all of the flood-plain rules with FEMA, Shillinger added.
For more than a decade, the county has tightened its regulations dealing with downstairs enclosures. In return, Monroe County has been included in FEMA’s Community Rating System program, which has led to a lowering of flood insurance rates in the chain of islands. On Thursday, there was no mention on the Community Rating System program and the millions of dollars a year it is saving NFIP ratepayers in the Florida Keys.
Shillinger reminded commissioners and the public that the county, not Islamorada and Marathon, was put on probation and “that is why they don’t have rules we do,” Shillinger said. Shillnger also reminded the commissioners and the public that FEMA reimbursed the county for $34 million in cleanup expenses after Hurricane Irma.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi plans to meet with FEMA representatives at their regional office in Atlanta or headquarters in Washington, D.C. to lobby them to allow the changes, he said.
Last month, the commission passed a resolution that would allow property owners and their real estate agents to sell their homes without fear of a legal reprisal while homeowners apply for the Transfer of Ownership inspections and have them conducted. The Realtors were vocal about asking the county to protect them from future lawsuits from buyers.