The Monroe County Commission on Thursday agreed to move forward with a series of land-use changes to long-standing policies on floodplain and downstairs enclosure regulations after Realtors, contractors and title company representatives complained about how burdensome those rules have become and are impacting residents and people trying to sell homes.

The commission agreed to move forward on Monroe County Land Development Code limiting construction materials of downstairs enclosures to screen or open lattice walls, changing requirement from the Monroe County Remedial Plan limiting enclosures below Design Flood Elevation to 299 square feet or less to expand it, and discussion of the Transfer of Ownership Inspection Program requirement from the Monroe County Remedial Plan to update on process, procedures and timeline of implementation.

