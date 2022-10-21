The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday to start the permitting process for placing 100 new moorings off Key West, which when complete will allow the implementation of a state law requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days.
The commission received a presentation on Wednesday from Ryan St. George of Metric Engineering of Miami, who was tasked with analyzing and ranking three areas off Key West as potential mooring fields. St. George reviewed the Wisteria Island/Frankfurt Bank area, Man of War Harbor and an area west of Garrison Bight.
Wisteria Island was the highest ranked area and will be the site the county will now move forward with for the permitting of the project. The county will seek permits from the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The county will also need to obtain a sovereign submerged lease from the DEP, St. George said.
St. George called the permitting process “rigorous” and said a “substantial” amount of information will be needed for the permit, but he did not expect significant opposition from either the Sanctuary or the Navy, because of the environmental benefit from having a managed mooring field, he said.
County Commissioner Craig Cates, who has lobbied for the project, said he was “excited” and called the project “important.”
The county is working with the City of Key West on the project, as the city runs the shore-side services, such as bathrooms and dinghy docks.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 1432 in April, which modified a previous bill requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days in order to make sure the boats are not at risk of becoming derelict and sinking.
SB 1432 amended regulations the Florida Legislature passed last year that called for 300 new moorings. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member Robert Spottswood, a Key West developer, and Monroe County and City of Key West officials requested the number be reduced, as they all agreed 300 was too many and would have been too difficult to permit and place.
The state Legislature passed the law to enact the 90-day anchoring limit to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West, which has become a costly problem because the removal of many of the boats from Keys waters have not been paid by the owners.
In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Florida Keys. In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. The funds covered the removal costs of 49 of the 80 derelict vessels. Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Many live-board boaters around Key West opposed the legislation, arguing it was unnecessary, not an environmentally sound policy and would negatively impact the local affordable housing stock as live-aboard boats have become an important form of workforce housing on an island where a one-bedroom apartments costs more than $2,000 a month.
Live-aboard boaters said it is better for the environment and safer for the boaters to not pick up and move their larger, bulky anchors and ground tackle every 90 days. Some boaters also argued that 100 moorings is not enough to meet the need, and the state should have left the number of moorings at 300.