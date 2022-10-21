2022.10.21 commission follow wisteria mooring field

Permits are being sought by Monroe County for a new mooring field to be installed to the west of Wisteria Island off Key West, opposite Key West harbor.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The Monroe County Commission agreed Wednesday to start the permitting process for placing 100 new moorings off Key West, which when complete will allow the implementation of a state law requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days.

The commission received a presentation on Wednesday from Ryan St. George of Metric Engineering of Miami, who was tasked with analyzing and ranking three areas off Key West as potential mooring fields. St. George reviewed the Wisteria Island/Frankfurt Bank area, Man of War Harbor and an area west of Garrison Bight.

