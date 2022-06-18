The Monroe County Commission agreed this week to move forward on a proposal to allow three Florida Keys waste haulers to increase their rates significantly.
The three waste haulers — Waste Management, Marathon Garbage Service and Keys Sanitary — cited rising fuel prices and housing costs for its employees in requesting the increases.
Waste Management is requesting a 9.7% monthly residential rate increase to $21.92, a 4% residential haul-out fee increase to $96.08 and a 4% monthly commercial haul-out rate increase to $103.37, according to a county analysis.
Marathon Garbage is requesting 12.9% increase in monthly residential rates to $21.31 and Keys Sanitary is requesting a 12.6% increase in monthly residential rates to $21.32, according to the county analysis.
The commission, at its meeting on Wednesday, June 15, did not formally vote on the increases, but will at its July meeting.
Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys, argued the current proposed residential trash rate is lower than Miami-Dade’s, which is increasing to $509 from $479, Sullivan said.
Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson told the commission in May that diesel fuel rates were pretty stable since 2014, but have increased by 26% in the past two months. He reiterated that sentiment on Wednesday.
“The cost diesel has exploded,” Wilson told the commission on Wednesday. “Everything has changed a lot in the last six months. ... We need to be good partners.”
Wilson called the proposed rate increase “extraordinary relief.”
“The cost to do business and live here has increased,” County Mayor David Rice said.
Last year, the commission approved commercial trash rate increase that increased the rate by .5% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, by .6% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in the Middle Keys and by .5% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys.
Also, the County Commission this week agreed to increase the toll rates for Card Sound Road Bridge toll by 8.5%. The 2-axle rate will increase from .80 cents to .87 cents per axle and the 3-axle or greater rate will increase from $1.05 to $1.14 per axle, and each additional axle will increase from $1.05 to $1.14. Due to increased administrative cost for collecting and processing toll-by-plate transactions, a toll-by-plate 2-axle rate will be established at $1.31 per axle, the 3-axle will be established at $1.71 per axle and each additional axle will be $1.71, according to the county’s proposal.
County Commissioner Jim Scholl and Deputy County Administrator Wilson said Wednesday the toll should be increased by a larger amount, given that the county should replace the bridge within the next eight years.
A county bridge assessment report that was completed for the county in 2014 indicates that the Card Sound Bridge should be replaced in 2030 at an estimated cost of $32 million.
Wilson recommended voting on the proposed rate on Wednesday and bringing back another proposal to increase the rate again in the near future.
The bridge is one of only two roadways leading in and out of the Florida Keys and a favorite among locals wishing to avoid traffic on the 18-Mile Stretch.