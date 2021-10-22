Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron had proposed a resolution to only raise questions and concerns about an 800-acre proposed development in South Miami-Dade County and call for more review, but instead the County Commission agreed Wednesday, Oct. 20, to oppose the project entirely.
“We need to send the strongest message possible,” Commissioner Craig Cates said. “We need to change it (the resolution) to opposition. ... We need to urge the (Miami-Dade County) Commission to deny it.”
Commissioner Holly Raschein agreed with Cates and told her fellow commissioners she is hearing concerns from people in her district, which is the Upper Keys.
Coldiron did not want to tell another commission what to do when she first proposed the resolution, but agreed on Wednesday that opposition was the best course of action, she said.
Representatives of the environmental groups National Parks Conservation Association and Florida Bay Forever spoke at Wednesday’s meeting and encouraged the commission to oppose the development, citing the potential for large-scale environmental damage from South Miami-Dade County to the Florida Keys.
“This threat is real,” said Jacqueline Crucet, an associate director with the National Parks Conservation Association.
Emma Haydocy, executive director of Florida Bay Forever, called the proposed project a “poorly planned development.”
The County Commission is the third Florida Keys board to oppose the development in recent weeks.
The Islamorada Village Council agreed to ask the Miami-Dade County Commission to oppose development on 800 acres of environmentally sensitive land bordering Monroe County.
Also, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council passed a resolution Tuesday, Oct. 19, opposing the development.
The Miami-Dade County Commission approved Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ application in late September. The state Department of Economic Opportunity is currently reviewing the project and will submit comments to the commission in the coming weeks before a second reading for final adoption.
The project’s final approval will require a super-majority of at least nine votes of support by the 13-member commission.
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail space.
The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-squarefoot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail center and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel, but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and includes 78,400 square feet of retail. Up to 84 single-family residences are also proposed.
The proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade County “is a significant land-use decision with potentially detrimental regional environmental, economic, and public safety impacts, including impacts for the Florida Keys,” the County Commission resolution stated.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, Monroe County Commissioners raised no objections to a series of proposed changes to its County Commission districts. County staff came up with a series of proposed changes to district boundaries after the 2020 Census was completed. The Census showed the most growth was in the Middle and Upper Keys.
The goal of the redistricting process is to keep the population between all five commission seats as balanced as possible, at about 16,500 people per district. Some will have a bit more and some a bit less, according to the proposal.
Per the 2020 census, Monroe County has a total population of 82,874, an average of 16,575 residents per district. To satisfy the bare minimum required by U.S. Supreme Court precedent, each district should have a population of between 15,746 and 17,404 residents. Ideally, the districts should range between 16,326 and 16,824 residents, according to a memo from county staff who worked on the proposal.
The proposal calls for 927 residents to be moved from District 1, which is currently represented by Cates, to District 3, which is currently represented by Eddie Martinez. The major areas impacted would be the La Brisa and Key West by the Sea condo complexes and the neighborhoods behind North Roosevelt Boulevard, from 9th Street to 17th St.
This district was modified in a way to accommodate Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority board members Cara Higgins and Richard Toppino because, as the district was first proposed, both would have lived in the same district, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
Roughly 680 residents would be switched from District 2, currently represented by Mayor Coldiron, to District 1. Those affected live in the neighborhoods off U.S. 1 on Rockland Key, oceanside.
Another 980 residents would be swapped from District 4, currently represented by Commissioner David Rice, to District 2. Those impacted live in the neighborhood behind and around the Marathon Airport.
Nearly 170 people would be moved from District 5, currently represented by Commissioner Raschein, to District 4. Those affected live in the neighborhood bordered by Plantation Avenue and Sunshine Boulevard.
Also on Wednesday, the commission agreed to rename Sunset Point Park as the Mike Forster Memorial Park. Forster died last month after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.