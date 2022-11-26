Monroe County commissioners are hoping that to gain more traction this upcoming state legislative session than last on efforts to add an additional penny of local sales tax to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades.
The county has attempted this before. A similar bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise sales tax by a penny for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the state House of Representatives.
Such potential legislation would allow local voters to decide on increasing sales tax that could enable local governments to raise additional revenue necessary for future resilience projects. A recently completed study estimates that it will cost $1.8 billion to elevate Monroe County roads. If successful in Tallahassee, and then passed by the local voters, the sales tax increase would generate $40 million annually, and could be bonded for up to $300 million.
If passed by the voters, the sales tax increase would have given the county greater control over funding and not force county staff and lobbyist to continually ask the federal and state government for funding for sea-level rise mitigation projects.
The commission has again included the request to raise sales tax by a penny in its state legislative agenda, which the commissioners approved last week at its monthly meeting.
“Support authorization for Monroe, a non-charter county, to levy a Charter County and Regional Transportation System penny surtax (subject to local voter approval) to help fund the county’s transportation-related infrastructure like road elevation and transportation capital projects,” the county’s legislative agenda stated.
County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson reiterated this is a challenging issue, will take a “robust commitment” and may require a multiyear effort.
Tennyson has worked with representatives of Florida’s Small County Coalition to educate state legislators on the need for small counties like Monroe County to implement new sales taxes to fund critical infrastructure projects.
The commission’s decision to include an additional penny of sales tax in its state legislative agenda came at the same meeting where Key Largo resident Stephanie Russo requested the commission expedite sea-level rise projects and funding for those projects in her community of Twin Lakes, which regularly experiences flooding during high tides and rainstorms.
Russo told the commission that her neighborhood has flooded every day since the beginning of September, and the flooding is impacting the community’s “quality of life, safety and well-being.” Her neighborhood can not obtain essential county services, noting that recently, two Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were not able to respond to a burglary alarm in her neighborhood because they could not drive through the flooding, she said. Her husband eventually drove the deputies from their patrol vehicles to the home and back to the vehicles, she said.
On heavy flooding days, the U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail to homes in Twin Lakes, Russo said.
The Monroe County Commission is seeking avenues for additional revenue after hearing from Russo and residents in the neighboring Stillwright Point in Key Largo about how those communities are battling sea-level rise and nuisance flooding on a regular basis.
The county has been struggling to find funding for sea-level rise projects and has proposed creating neighborhood property tax districts, where the communities themselves could pay for the projects.
Last year, Key Largo residents asked the Monroe County Commission to make the property tax Keys-wide or look for other sources of revenue to pay for the project because of the financial burden it placed on residents in those individual neighborhoods. The request motivated county commissioners to propose the sales tax increase.
The county’s prior legislative effort was doomed shortly after the five Republican Monroe County Commissioners agreed to ask the state Legislature to pass it. Several members of the executive committee of the Monroe County Republican party were vocally opposed to the bill, and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez declined to sponsor it, despite the all-Republican county commission requesting it. The bill was eventually sponsored by Democrat Annette Taddeo, who then represented southern Miami-Dade County.
“I am adamantly opposed to any and all tax increases — particularly at a time when the State of Florida has a nearly $3 billion revenue shortfall,” Rodriguez said last session. “Placing an undue and unnecessary tax burden on our residents is fiscally irresponsible. Reinforcing, upgrading, and building new infrastructure to combat the effects of sea-level rise is of paramount importance, but these infrastructure investments should be paid for with existing financing mechanisms and/or funding sources — not tax increases.”
When it comes to funding in place, Rodriguez cited the bill that created the new Resilient Florida Grant Program, which would issue grants to municipalities to cover the cost of preparing for flooding and sea-level rise, Rodriguez said. However, that bill would take money away from existing projects such as affordable housing.
Last session, Monroe County Republican Executive Committee member Casey Schue questioned the costs of some of the county’s proposed projects, arguing they could be done cheaper. He also said the county should look at other finding sources, such as going after bed tax, which goes to fund Monroe County Tourist Development Council projects such as capital projects for tourist-dependent infrastructure and advertising.
Spending bed tax is limited to tourist-dependent projects because of how the laws were crafted by state legislators.