Monroe County commissioners are hoping that to gain more traction this upcoming state legislative session than last on efforts to add an additional penny of local sales tax to fund critical infrastructure projects and upgrades.

Monroe County seal

The county has attempted this before. A similar bill that would have allowed Monroe County voters to decide whether they want to raise sales tax by a penny for sea-level rise mitigation projects never took hold last legislative session and died in the state House of Representatives.

tohara@keysnews.com