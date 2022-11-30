The Monroe County Legislative Delegation will meet Monday, Dec. 5, to prepare and set the priorities for the upcoming 2023 state legislative session in March.

The delegation includes state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, and state Rep. Jim Mooney (R-Islamorada). The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. The legislative delegation meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Monday and the public will be able to participate via Zoom. The Zoom link is available upon request at lee.young@myfloridahouse.gov.

tohara@keysnews.com