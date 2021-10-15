The Monroe County government has proposed a series of changes to its voting districts and jurisdiction boundary lines for the County Commission seats and will discuss them at their next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Monroe County School Districts boards currently use the same boundary lines. Mosquito Control and FKAA have to and the School District has chosen to follow those boundaries.
The boundaries proposal comes after the 2020 Census, which showed the most growth was in the Middle and Upper Keys. The goal of the redistricting process is to keep the population between all five commission seats as balanced as possible, at about 16,500 people per district. Some will have a bit more and some a bit less, according to the proposal.
Per the 2020 census, Monroe County has a total population of 82,874, an average of 16,575 residents per district. To satisfy the bare minimum required by U.S. Supreme Court precedent, each district should have a population of between 15,746 and 17,404 residents. Ideally, the districts should range between 16,326 and 16,824 residents, according to a memo from county staff who worked on the proposal.
The proposal calls for 927 residents to be moved from District 1, which is currently represented by Craig Cates, to District 3, which is currently represented by Eddie Martinez. The major areas impacted would be the La Brisa and Key West by the Sea condo complexes and the neighborhoods behind North Roosevelt Boulevard, from 9th Street to 17th St.
This district was modified in a way to accommodate FKAA board members Cara Higgins and Richard Toppino because, as the district was first proposed, both would have lived in the same district, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
Roughly 680 residents would be switched from District 2, currently represented by Michelle Coldiron, to District 1. Those affected live in the neighborhoods off U.S. 1 on Rockland Key, oceanside.
Another 980 residents would be swapped from District 4, currently represented by Commissioner David Rice, to District 2. Those impacted live in the neighborhood behind and around the Marathon Airport.
Nearly 170 people would be moved from District 5, currently represented by Commissioner Holly Raschein, to District 4. Those affected live in the neighborhood bordered by Plantation Avenue and Sunshine Boulevard.
The proposed maps were drawn to keep census blocks intact while balancing competing traditional districting objectives, according to a memo from county staff. Those objectives include preserving the integrity of political subdivisions, maintaining communities of interest, creating geographic compactness and by respecting voters’ choices in prior elections by not forcing two incumbents to run against each other or by forcing an incumbent to move mid-term to maintain residency within the district as required by law. Each proposed district meets the contiguity requirement imposed by the Constitution, the memo stated.
In order to meet the Dec. 31 statutory deadline, county staff wants to receive the input of the commissioners, other entities that rely upon the County Commission maps for their own districts, and the public on the proposed maps at Wednesday’s meeting. Absent calling a special meeting for late December, the commission will need to adopt the final maps by its Dec. 8 meeting in Key Largo in order to meet the statutory deadline, Shillinger said.
Preparing a final resolution that contains legal descriptions of the new district boundaries will be time-consuming. The agenda deadline for the Dec. 8 meeting is Nov. 23, a mere six days after that month’s Monroe County Commission meeting, so any desired changes provided then may delay the process enough to warrant calling a special meeting, Shillinger said.
The commission meets all day Wednesday starting at 9 a.m., and the meeting will be a hybrid format with the County Commission meeting live at the Marathon Government Center. The public can participate via Communication Media Technology using a Zoom webinar platform.
The meeting agenda and information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.