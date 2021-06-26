Florida Keys State Rep. Jim Mooney and State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez presented the Monroe County Commission with $1 million for the local mobile vessel pump-out program.
The program provides free mobile weekly vessel pump-outs at no charge in areas throughout the Florida Keys.
Monroe County implemented a large-scale mobile vessel pump-out service in 2013 to discourage illegal sewage discharges and assist local and transient boaters in protecting the entirety of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary from sewage discharge. The state recognized the contribution of the county’s pump-out program and passed legislation allowing the county to require vessels show proof of pump-out.