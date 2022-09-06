Monroe County is seeking applicants for a federal grant program that helps fund homeowners in elevating their insured homes above minimum flood elevation requirements to decrease the risk of floods during storms and disasters.

Funding is also available to sell out a home, or demolish and rebuild above minimum flood elevation. The program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is called the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.