Monroe County is seeking applicants for a federal grant program that helps fund homeowners in elevating their insured homes above minimum flood elevation requirements to decrease the risk of floods during storms and disasters.
Funding is also available to sell out a home, or demolish and rebuild above minimum flood elevation. The program is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is called the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Those interested in applying for this year’s grant cycle must do so by 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered for funding in this current year, but may be considered in future years, Livengood said.
At least $400 million is available nationwide for individual flood mitigation projects that lessen the risk of flooding to individual National Flood Insurance Program-insured structures.
The funding can be used for home elevation, acquisition and reconstruction to assist private property owners in mitigating future flood loss for homes in incorporated and unincorporated Monroe County. Applicants must have NFIP-backed flood insurance on the structure at the time of application, by Sept. 30, and maintain flood insurance throughout the mitigation process and for the structure’s life, Livengood said.
Applicants can choose from elevating a home, selling it to Monroe County and returning the land to its natural state, or demolishing a home and rebuilding an NFIP-compliant, insured structure, Livengood said.
Generally, the federal grant funds approximately 75% of eligible activity costs. In some cases, the amount can be more than 75% for properties designated as “Severe Repetitive Loss” or “Repetitive Loss,” Livengood said. The property owner would be responsible for the part not covered by the grant. FEMA will select eligible project applications on a competitive basis, Livengood said.
Information about the program can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/fma. Interested parties can review the fiscal year 2022 FMA grant program fact sheet and see example budgets and other program details. Monroe County mitigation administrator Mike Lalbachan is also available to assist with questions and the application process. His contact information is 305-453-8796 or Lalbachan-mike@monroecounty-fl.gov.