The Monroe County Commission will meet Tuesday and select a new county mayor and vice mayor, as well as vote on some land-use regulation changes to bring homes farther out of the floodplain in the flooding prone Florida Keys.

Monroe County seal

The commission generally holds its monthly meeting on a Wednesday, but this month it will hold the meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Truman Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. Information on attending or participating in the meeting virtually can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

tohara@keysnews.com