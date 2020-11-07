Monroe County planning staff will meet Monday to discuss setting new methodology for studying traffic on U.S. 1.
Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission voted to not accept a traffic study that would have stopped commercial development and the development of apartments, because there is too much traffic on U.S. 1.
The Florida Keys-wide traffic study showed the Keys are failing to meet basic level of service requirements when it comes to the amount of traffic on U.S. 1, which could bring a halt to the development of apartments and commercial properties in the Keys without mitigation.
County contracted consultants recently concluded a study that showed the average speed of vehicles traveling throughout U.S. 1 has dipped from the required 45 mph to 44.6 mph. The slight drop in speed takes Monroe County from a Level C to a Level D when it comes to level of service on that road as it pertains to the county’s code and comprehensive land-use plan.
The Level C is what the county adopted as part of its code. Failing to maintain the 45 mph threshold has impacts for all development outside of single-family homes, according to Emily Schemper, director of planning and environmental services.
Instead of accepting the study, the commission called for a new study and the committee will meet Monday to establish the methodology for the study.
Several residents requested there be a member of the public on the committee to represent their interests and quality of life issues, but planning staff argued that the committee wanted just technical experts and the commission did not place any residents on the committee.
Information on participating in the meeting can be found online at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/Calendar.aspx?EID=8622.