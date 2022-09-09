With construction on the project is set to begin this month, the Monroe County government has successfully sold $41.34 million of airport revenue bonds to finance a portion of the Key West International Airport concourse expansion project.
The airport revenue bonds are project-specific and are not funded by taxpayers. The guarantee of repayment is solely from revenues generated by a specified revenue-generating entity associated with the purpose of the bonds, Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. For the Concourse A project revenue bonds, payment of principal and interest on the bonds will be paid with the airport’s passenger facility charge revenues and general airport revenues.
Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and county Airports Director Richard Strickland said the airport achieved strong results, with a borrowing cost of 4.9% for the 30-year Series 2022 Bonds.
“We are now even closer to building an amazing new airport concourse that will improve services for our visitors and residents,” Strickland said.
The Monroe County Commission unanimously approved the 48,000-square-feet, second-level Concourse A project that will include several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants. The upgrades include seven passenger boarding jet bridges, expansion of additional baggage areas and devices, airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and a new, extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
Construction on the $100 million project is expected to start later this month, Strickland said.
The county has cut some art and others features from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag has risen by at least $10 million, according to Strickland, because of inflation and rising fuel and construction costs.
Strickland and his team have begun some value engineering on the project to reduce costs.
Cuts include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” piece of artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that are being removed, Strickland said. The county still plans to include them in the design and permitting in case some money is found for the project, Strickland said.
The airport is currently having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts.
Since the start of the year, roughly 925,440 passengers have traveled through the Key West airport, Strickland said. Currently, six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegiant — service the airport and provide 23 nonstop flights a day out of the airport.