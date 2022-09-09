With construction on the project is set to begin this month, the Monroe County government has successfully sold $41.34 million of airport revenue bonds to finance a portion of the Key West International Airport concourse expansion project.

The airport revenue bonds are project-specific and are not funded by taxpayers. The guarantee of repayment is solely from revenues generated by a specified revenue-generating entity associated with the purpose of the bonds, Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said. For the Concourse A project revenue bonds, payment of principal and interest on the bonds will be paid with the airport’s passenger facility charge revenues and general airport revenues.

