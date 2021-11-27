Upper Keys Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein has asked county staff to starting looking at methods of thinning the herd of the Florida Keys' ever-increasing iguana population, at least on county-owned properties.
Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered an invasive species by the state because of their impacts to native wildlife. Like all non-native reptile species, green iguanas are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty law and can be humanely killed on private property with landowner permission, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
This species can be captured and humanely killed year-round and without a permit or hunting license on 25 public lands in South Florida, according to the FWC.
This year, the FWC also added green iguanas to Florida’s prohibited species list. Possession of these species is now limited to the purposes of research, educational exhibition, control or eradication, and for qualifying commercial use sales and some pet owners.
Raschein addressed her fellow county commissioners on the issue at the board's recent monthly meeting.Raschein cited the lizards being "splayed out" and "mutilated" on county roads and U.S. 1.
"I would like to see less of them," Raschein told her fellow commissioners. Raschein was recently selected to fill out the term of Commissioner Mike Forster, who died from complications after contracting COVID-19.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi said staff could possibly come back with a request for proposals for iguana exterminators in January. There are several private contractors that specialize in iguana removal and eradication.
Raschein has consulted with Marathon veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, who is a local expert on iguanas and lizards. Mader cautioned against, and Rascehin agreed to, not hold iguana hunting "derby"-style events, in which people compete for the most kills.
Mader is not opposed to culling the wild herd of iguanas in the Keys, but reminded Raschein that iguanas are seen as pets in some people's eyes, he said. Iguanas are "quite intelligent" and "do show emotion," Mader said.
Mader gave Raschein a list of several contractors who remove and eradicate iguanas humanely, Mader said.
"I agree they can be pests, but this has to be handled properly," Mader said.
Raschein proposed possibly targeting the big breeding male iguanas. All tactics must follow FWC regulations, Raschein said.