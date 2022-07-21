The Monroe County Commission took up several environmental issues, including sea-level rise and flooding, and agreed to move forward on a smoking ban at county beaches at its meeting Wednesday, July 20, in Marathon.
Monroe County Land Authority Executive Director Christine Hurley gave a presentation on a federal grant the county has been chasing for the past year that would help pay the cost of residents wanting or needing to elevate their homes.
The program is extremely competitive and targets homeowners who have filed repetitive National Flood Insurance Program claims. In 2021, the federal government appropriated $160 million toward the grant, but the federal government received $649 million in requests by local governments across the country, Hurley said.
Of the roughly 55,000 homes, a “few hundred” have filed repetitive flood insurance claims to fix major damage, Hurley said.
The commission also discussed and agreed to move forward on including 12 sea-level rise adaption action areas in the unincorporated area of the county to its comprehensive land-use plan.
The goal of the adaption areas is to address infrastructure and assets, residential neighborhoods and natural resources that experience coastal flooding due to extreme high tides and storm surge, and that are vulnerable to the related impacts of rising sea levels for the purposes of prioritizing funding for infrastructure needs, adaptation planning, improving the overall resilience of the county and reducing future losses.
The commission also weighed in on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Restoration Blueprint, the first overhaul of Sanctuary regulations since it was formed in 1990.
The commission passed a resolution “urging the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary to balance natural resource conservation and sustainable uses and to continue to engage stakeholders from throughout the Florida Keys and beyond” for the Sanctuary’s Restoration Blueprint, which is a series of changes to the existing management plan designed to protect Sanctuary resources and still allow public access to fishing and diving.
Sanctuary managers released a draft of a new management plan last week and it is up for public comment for the next roughly 100 days and includes rule changes, expanded boundaries, additional Sanctuary Preservation Areas, tighter regulations on derelict vessels and prohibition of fish feeding by dive and snorkel trip operators. The Restoration Blueprint is now available on the Sanctuary’s website at http://www.floridakeys.noaa.gov and includes presentations, interactive maps, histories of various reefs and Sanctuary Preservation Areas, as well as rules that are proposed to be changed.
Sanctuary managers have been working on this proposal since the release of the Sanctuary Condition Report in 2011, and the draft comes after extensive public comment was taken roughly three years ago.
The Sanctuary will hold several meetings, both in person and virtually, to take public input. People can also leave comment via the Sanctuary’s website. The Sanctuary will hold a virtual question-and-answer session on Aug. 16 and a virtual public comment meeting on Aug. 30.
The Sanctuary will hold three public workshops in the Keys in September. The first one will be Sept. 20 in Tavernier, followed by Sept. 21 in Marathon and Sept. 22 in Key West. The Sanctuary will finally discuss the draft of the Restoration Blueprint at its Oct. 18 Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting.
The commission additionally agreed to move forward on implementing a ban on cigarettes at local beach parks. The commission agreed to hold a public hearing Aug. 17 in Key West to formally vote on prohibiting smoking within the boundaries of Monroe County parks and beaches, with the exception of an unfiltered cigar, to be held at the commission’s meeting on Aug. 17 in Key West.
DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed the bill in March.
The state law allows local governments to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
The Ocean Conservancy championed the ban. Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment, according to the Ocean Conservancy. Research has found cigarette butts to be the fourth most-harmful type of plastic to marine life due to ingestion and contamination. The butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers that erode into smaller bits, which accumulate in fish and other organisms.
For the past 31 years, cigarette butts have been the most commonly found item on Florida beaches during Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup, according to the organization.