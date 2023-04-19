The Monroe County Commission will take its first steps in creating a public park at the Hawk missile site in Key West since the county recently has taken ownership of the property.

Monroe County seal

In addition to creating times of use and basic rules, the county will formally codify the name of a fallen Key West soldier, who was killed in the Vietnam War, in the name of the park. Commissioners will vote Wednesday, April 19, in Marathon on an ordinance creating the Richard A. Recupero Park at the Hawk missile site and providing park hours and permissible and prohibited activities.

tohara@keysnews.com