The Monroe County Commission will take its first steps in creating a public park at the Hawk missile site in Key West since the county recently has taken ownership of the property.
In addition to creating times of use and basic rules, the county will formally codify the name of a fallen Key West soldier, who was killed in the Vietnam War, in the name of the park. Commissioners will vote Wednesday, April 19, in Marathon on an ordinance creating the Richard A. Recupero Park at the Hawk missile site and providing park hours and permissible and prohibited activities.
In 1967, the military formally named the battery at the Hawk missile site in Key West after Recupero, according to a May 28, 1967, report in The Key West Citizen.
Recupero was a private who was killed in Vietnam on April 24, 1966. He was married and the father of a son who was born just two weeks before he was killed, according to The Citizen. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jospeh Recupero. He was awarded the Bronze Star. Recupero was one of four soldiers honored in May 1967 with the naming of a military battery in their honor.
Commissioners also will vote on basic regulations for the park, including a prohibition on fires, camping and alcohol, and setting the hours of access from roughly 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Last month, county commissioners rescinded a prior agreement and approved a new one to swap the county-owned property at Higgs Beach in Key West for the City of Key West-owned Hawk missile site near the Key West International Airport.
Earlier in March, the Key West City Commission approved an agreement with some changes from what the Monroe County Commission approved several months prior. In exchange for the former missile site, the county agreed to build an elevated bike path connecting Government Road to South Roosevelt within four years of the transfer. The city has one year to submit its design plans to the county.
The county needs the Hawk missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport to conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Airports Director Richard Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.
In addition, the county will have to build a new multi-use sports field at Higgs Beach. If that is not possible, the county would be required to build one at the former missile site.
If the county fails to meet the terms of the approved inter-local agreement within four years, the city would be owed liquidated damages of $2 million.
Also on Wednesday, county commissioners will vote on spending roughly $1.2 million of county Tourist Development Council funding to replace the bathroom at Higgs Beach in Key West.
The commission will also receive a presentation from the Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM) and will also vote to give the non-profit group $50,000 to continue its advocacy efforts on the behalf of Monroe County property owners.
FIRM is working on a number of issues to reduce insurance costs with the state Legislature session underway, most notably battling new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session.
Citizens policyholders must secure and maintain flood insurance regardless of whether they are in areas prone to inundation, elevated or do not have a federally backed mortgage. On April 1, new Citizens policyholders were required to have flood insurance, and on July 1, existing policyholders who live in designated flood zones will have to have flood coverage. On Jan. 1, 2024, Citizens will begin phasing in people who live outside of flood zones to have flood coverage, with every policyholder being required to carry it by 2027, according to Citizens.
Since its inception in 2006, FIRM has successfully lobbied the state Office of Insurance Regulation to set caps on annual windstorm insurance rate increases, saving local property owners millions of dollars.
Information on FIRM’s work and windstorm and flood insurance rates increases can be found at http://www.firmkeys.org.