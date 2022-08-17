The Monroe County Commission will vote on increasing tow truck rates, placing a sales tax extension on the ballot, banning cigarettes at county beach parks and implementing construction bonds for to expand the concourse at Key West International Airport.

Monroe County seal

The county meets all day Wednesday, Aug. 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave., in Key West. The agenda and information on participating or watching the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

