The Monroe County Commission will vote on increasing tow truck rates, placing a sales tax extension on the ballot, banning cigarettes at county beach parks and implementing construction bonds for to expand the concourse at Key West International Airport.
The county meets all day Wednesday, Aug. 17, starting at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave., in Key West. The agenda and information on participating or watching the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission is expected to vote Wednesday to increase the allowed the base rate for a tow from a Class A truck to go from $135 to $200, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, the notification fee from $50 to $75 and the hourly transportation fee to increase from $135 to $200. The allowed base rate for a tow from a Class B truck would go from $200 to $300, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, the notification fee from $50 to $75 and the hourly transportation fee to increase from $180 to $300. The allowed base rate for a tow from a Class C truck would go from $485 to $600, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, and the notification fee from $50 to $75. There was no hourly transportation fee increase listed in county documents.
The discussion comes at the request from the operators of local tow companies, who argue that their costs have increased and the county needs to increase fees companies are allowed to charge from towing vehicles from county-owned property. The county has not changed its rates in several years.
The commission also is expected to vote on approving the language for a referendum that will be placed on the November ballot asking voters to extend the one-cent sales tax the county uses for capital improvements and infrastructure projects for another 15 years.
The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048. In March, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the County Commission first started talking publicly about to putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
The commission agreed to hold a public hearing Wednesday to formally vote on prohibiting smoking within the boundaries of Monroe County parks and beaches, with the exception of an unfiltered cigar.
DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed the bill in March.
The state law allows local governments to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
The Ocean Conservancy championed the ban. Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment, according to the Ocean Conservancy. Research has found cigarette butts to be the fourth most-harmful type of plastic to marine life due to ingestion and contamination. The butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers that erode into smaller bits, which accumulate in fish and other organisms.
For the past 31 years, cigarette butts have been the most commonly found item on Florida beaches during Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup, according to the organization.
Also on Wednesday, Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman will give a presentation on the Restoration Blueprint and take questions from county commissioners. The Sanctuary is doing its first major overhaul of is regulations and management plan since inception in 1990.