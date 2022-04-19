The Monroe County Commission will talk trash, and towing, when it meets Wednesday in Marathon.
The commission meets all day Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m., at the county’s Marathon Government Center. The meeting will be televised and be available through the Zoom platform. Information on watching or participating in the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission will vote Wednesday, April 20, on amending its contract with Waste Management to allow the waste hauler to truck waste down from Florida City to the county-owned waste transfer station in Key Largo. Waste Management recently acquired the municipal garbage service in Florida City, and it would be more efficient to take the waste to the county’s transfer station, before it is eventually trucked to a landfill or waste-to-energy plant on the mainland, according to Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys.
The other closest transfer station is in Medley, which is off Exit 35 on the Florida Turnpike, Sullivan said. Two Waste Management garbage trucks would run four days a week between Florida City and Key Largo.
On Wednesday, County Mayor David Rice has called for a “discussion and direction regarding potential updates to the county’s non-consensual private towing services ordinance,” the county’s agenda stated. The discussion comes at the request from the operators of local tow companies, who argue that their costs have increased and the county needs to increase fees local tow companies are allowed to charge from towing vehicles from county owned property. The county has not changed its rates in several years.
The back-up material for the agenda item includes a cost comparison between the county and the city of Marathon. Marathon currently charges $200 for a basic tow, compared to $135 the county charges. For an after-hours gate fee, Marathon charges $200 while the county charges $125, according to the county’s analysis.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss and give direction to county staff regarding an unsolicited “public-private partnership proposal submitted by Fortress Secured, LLC. to design, build, and finance a replacement fire station for Monroe County at the current location of the Sugarloaf Volunteer Fire Department’s Station 10.”