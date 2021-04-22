As more Florida Keys residents receive COVID-19 vaccinations, the Monroe County Commission has begun discussions on easing restrictions and deciding what upcoming events and festivals it should allow.
On Wednesday, county commissioners received a report from the local emergency management and Florida Department of Health representatives about how the average daily number of cases have dropped from about 16 a day last month to 14 a month this month and how the number of Keys residents vaccinated is about 42%.
The Health Department reported 21 new cases in Monroe County on Wednesday, including 12 more in Key West; five more in Key Largo; two more in Marathon; and one more in each Tavernier and Big Pine Key. As of Wednesday, three people in the Keys were hospitalized because of COVID, according to the health department.
Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Department of Health, urged that the commission and the community remain vigilant.
“We are in the fourth quarter, but not the end of the game,” Eadie said. “We have done a good job to get to this point.”
The commissioners on Wednesday started discussing allowing Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations and returning to regular operations of county libraries. Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county libraries, talked about having “limited capacity” programs and still having rules requiring people to social distance.
The commissioners deemed Saturday’s Seven-Mile Bridge a success, and said it showed that the county is ready to handle some events. However, Eadie reminded them it was after consultation with the county emergency managers and the health department and implementing changes to the race.
Commissioner Mike Forster wanted the county and Keys cities “to be on the same page” when it comes to allowing events and festivals, he said. Commissioner David Rice agreed, saying the county needs to work with cities on establishing uniform policies.
The commission agreed to bring back a more specific list of events to allow in the coming days, weeks and months.