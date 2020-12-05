The Monroe County government on Monday will close its application period for assistance to non-profit social service groups that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application period will close at noon Monday and “there is still money available,” County Legislative Affairs Director Lisa Tennyson said.
Monroe County has set aside $1 million for eligible nonprofit organization. The organization must provide documentation proving its 501c3 status. The organization must be located in Monroe County, and serve the community or citizens of Monroe County.
In addition to other requirements, the organization must substantiate COVID-19 pandemic negative impact and be in current operation providing services in Monroe County since at least Nov. 1, 2018, according to Tennyson.
The assistance program consists of a one-time fixed amount grant based on the size of the applicant organization’s operating budget, prior to March 1, 2020 as reported on its most recently filed IRS 990 form.
The grant amount for a group with a total operating budget below $350,000 is $3,000. There is a $5,000 grant amount for a group with a total operating budget between $350,000 and below $850,000. A group with a total operating budget $850,000 or more is $7,000.
Applications are being accepted and funded based on when a fully completed application is received on a first come first serve basis. The application is done completely with an online application. Applications are not accepted through email or mail.
Local chambers of commerce have offered to help any local nonprofits in their area with application questions, even if they are not members.
The application, required documents, and the guidance and frequently asked questions document can be found at http://www.monroe county-fl.gov/nonprofitcares.
Tennyson reminded residents to not start the application without having all required documents ready to attach. Submitted applications without all the required documentation attached will not be considered, she said.