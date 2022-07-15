The Monroe County Parks and Recreation Board and the Monroe County Commission will discuss next week how to implement a ban on cigarettes at local beach parks, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill last month granting local governments the authority to ban smoking.
The Park And Recreation Board will meet Monday, July 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bernstein Park Community Meeting Room on Stock Island, and the Monroe County Commission meets Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at 9 a.m. at the Marathon Government Center.
DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed HB 105 in March.
The law allows local governments the power to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
The Florida Clean Air Act, is designed “to protect the public from the health hazards of second-hand tobacco smoke,” the Florida Senate’s bill summary stated.
The Ocean Conservancy championed the ban on smoking and butts. Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our environment, according to the Ocean Conservancy. Ocean Conservancy research has found cigarette butts to be the fourth most-harmful type of plastic to marine life due to ingestion and contamination. The butts are made of tightly packed plastic fibers that erode into smaller bits, which accumulate in fish and other organisms. This not only impacts animal health and reproductivity, but also human health when people consume sick fish.
For the past 31 years, cigarette butts have been the most commonly found item on Florida beaches during Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Cleanup, according to the organization.
“We think it’s a good proposal and will bring it up to the (county) commissioners next week,” said John Allen, county director of parks and beaches.
Also at the Park and Recreation meeting on Monday, the board will receive an update from county Project Management Director Cary Knight on parks and beaches construction projects, the most recent grant awards that impact parks and plans for Veterans Memorial Park at the southwest end of the Seven-Mile Bridge. The county is proposing to place a flagpole and plaque, as well as other improvements to the park, Allen said.
Allen will update the board on proposed ordinances that may restrict dogs from the baseball fields and children’s areas at parks, a Harry Harris Park area parking smartphone app and updates on the Pine Channel Nature Park opening in mid-to-late August. Allen will also discuss paddleboard kiosks and kayak concessions at several parks, in addition to entertaining public comments.
For webinar details or to view the agenda, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/parks.