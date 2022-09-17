Monroe County Mayor David Rice has called for a discussion of a proposal to give property tax breaks to property owners who rent their properties to workers at affordable rates.
The Monroe County Commission will discuss the idea at its Wednesday, Sept. 21, meeting in Key Largo, when it will also approve its annual property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The commission’s regular meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and the budget hearing starts at 5 p.m.. Both at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo.
Rice’s proposal comes as the Florida Keys are facing an affordable workforce housing crisis, with rents for a one-bedroom apartment exceeding $2,000 a month. Homes that are a property owners residence are given a homestead property tax break under the state’s Save Our Homes act, but those who rent to workers are not given such a break and face far more in annual property taxes levied by the county, Keys city governments, the school district and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District.
The county is proposing a 9% property tax increase above rollback, the tax rate used to levy the same amount of revenue as the current year. However, property owners with a homestead exemption will pay less in taxes than their counterparts not cover by Save Our Homes.
“We building it on the front end, but not protecting it on the back end,” Mayor Rice said of affordable housing in the Keys. “We are getting to a critical point. We are going to have to do something.”
Rice’s proposal will probably have to come by way of state bill, changing how homes and properties are taxed, he said.
“The state Legislature should not have a problem with it, because affordable housing is now a problem across the state,” Rice said.
Counties and cities across the state are looking at ways to help workers and subsidize rental and mortgage costs.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has proposed that county dole out an $85 million to help homeowners and renters struggling to pay their rents and mortgages.
The mayor proposed allocating $22.5 million to provide 15,000 eligible county households up to $1,500 to use for housing costs such as mortgages, property insurance, homeowner association fees and utility bills and make families with children younger than 18, seniors and people with disabilities the priority.
Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday on property tax rate that calls for nearly 10% increase percent above rollback for properties not covered by homestead exemptions, which is down by roughly 4% from what the county was considering levying for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Homes in unincorporated Monroe County covered by a homestead exemption will see a roughly $8 a year decrease in property tax and homes not covered by a homestead exemption will see a $110 a year increase, according to the county. The property tax rate for commercial properties is capped at 10% a year and commercial property owners in unincorporated Monroe County face as much as a $180 a year increase.