Monroe County Mayor David Rice has called for a discussion of a proposal to give property tax breaks to property owners who rent their properties to workers at affordable rates.

The Monroe County Commission will discuss the idea at its Wednesday, Sept. 21, meeting in Key Largo, when it will also approve its annual property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. The commission’s regular meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. and the budget hearing starts at 5 p.m.. Both at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo.

Monroe County seal

