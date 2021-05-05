The Monroe County Commission will hold an emergency meeting today, Wednesday, and vote on lifting its COVID-19 restrictions, which includes the wearing of masks and people social distancing.
The meeting comes two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order eliminating and superseding “any existing emergency order or ordinance issued by a county or municipality that imposes restrictions or mandates upon businesses or individuals due to the COVID-19 emergency,” the order stated.
“For the remaining duration of the state of emergency initiated by Executive Order 20-52, no county or municipality may renew or enact an emergency order or ordinance, using a local state of emergency or using emergency enactment procedures under Chapters 125, 252, or 166, Florida Statutes, that imposes restrictions or mandates upon businesses or individuals due to the COVID-19 emergency,” the order stated. “This order is effective immediately.”
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron proposed the County Commission support the governor’s order.
“My philosophy is to stay under the governor’s umbrella,” she said Tuesday. “I want to be in lockstep with the governor, if that is the will of my fellow county commissioners. ... Nothing prevents the people from wearing masks if they feel they need to do so.”
Private businesses can also still require masks and customers to social distance, Coldiron said.
If passed by the County Commission, the restrictions would be lifted for all county government buildings, facilities and public libraries, Coldiron said. Coldiron recommended that people be vaccinated, she said.
The County Commission will continue to have a hybrid platform for BOCC meetings. The public is welcome in person or via zoom. The Zoom meeting will be available at www.monroecounty-fl.gov/BoccSpecialMay5 or https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/94584213126.
People can also participate via the telephone by calling 646-518-9805 or 669-900-6833. The webinar ID number is 945 8421 3126.
The Monroe County School District has received questions about it’s policy requiring masks at all district buildings and activities. This policy has not changed and will remain in place until at least the end of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a school district press release released Tuesday.
“Neither EO-21-101 nor EO-21-102 impact any school district’s policies for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year,” the press release stated.
The Monroe County School District received a communication from the Florida Department of Education Monday evening which clarifies recent executive orders about the wearing of masks issued by the state of Florida, EO-21-101 and EO-21-102.
“Questions have arisen over the impacts of the Executive Orders EO-21-101, which is not effective until July 1, 2021, and EO-21-102, which is effective immediately,” the Florida Department of Education said in prepared statement. “To clarify, EO-21-102 only impacts city and county governments, and does NOT impact school districts and individual schools. Moreover, EO-21-101 and EO-21-102 only impacts restrictive COVID-19 orders/ordinances that are adopted through emergency enactment.”
The Key West City Commission was scheduled Tuesday night to discuss and vote on its regulations dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. The commission had yet to meet as of press time for The Key West Citizen print edition. More details will be in the Thursday electronic edition of the newspaper.