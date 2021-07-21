The Monroe County Commission on Thursday will set its tentative operating budgets and property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The commission will meet starting at 10 a.m. July 22 at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. The agenda and other information on participating in the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The Monroe County Commission will finalize the tax rate and budgets in September.
The County Commission on Thursday will be reviewing a roughly $455.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget includes the Board of County Commissioners, the constitutional officers, like the Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector, Clerk of Court and others, the Tourist Development Council, capital projects, reserves and debt service. County staff has proposed a 5% property tax increase above the rollback rate from the current fiscal year.
For the current fiscal year, the county increased property taxes by roughly 4%.
Commissioner Craig Cates would like the upcoming tax rate to come in at rollback, which is the same amount of revenue generated from the current year.
Commissioner David Rice noted that the county froze positions, did not give out raises and made other cuts last year. Some of those cuts did impact services, he said.
Even if the county tentatively adopt a property tax rate above rollback on Thursday, the county can make adjustments and lower that rate when it finalizes the rate and budget in September, Rice said.
The county has to weigh providing quality services with raising property taxes, County Mayor Michelle Coldiron said. The county froze open and proposed positions during the pandemic, including a park and recreation director, and that has impacted the level of service, Coldiron said.
“We must provide services seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Coldiron said.
County could still make some tweaks and come closer to rollback, Commissioner Mike Forster said.
The Florida Keys fared well economically during the COVID-19 pandemic and had record hotel occupancy in April. Visitors flocked to the Keys during the pandemic, which was not the case in many tourist destinations.
The Keys real estate market is booming as well. Countywide, property values increased by 8%, going from $29 billion in 2020 to an estimated $31 billion in 2021, according to county Property Appraiser Scott Russell.
For information about the county’s budgeting process, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/budgetandfinance.