As the governor and state Legislature are taking a harder look at special taxing districts, the Monroe County Commission will Wednesday, Feb. 15, vote on a resolution expressing the county’s support for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District retaining responsibility for mosquito control activities in Monroe County.

Monroe County seal

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature has already approved state legislation revoking Disney World’s designation as a special tax district. Several years ago, former Gov. Rick Scott started scrutinizing various mosquito control districts and other special taxing districts, but chose not to dismantle the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and others.

