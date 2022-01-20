The Monroe County Commission on Friday will again vote on another request to an abandon a public waterfront road on Stock Island to a private developer.
The commission will vote Friday, Jan. 21, on abandoning a small section of Peninsular Avenue off Maloney Avenue to the local development group the Spottswood Company, which owns a high-end marina on one side of Peninsular Avenue and in the process of purchasing an old commercial fishing marina on the other side of that street.
In 2014, Monroe County commissioners gave developer Pritam Singh the other section of Peninsular Avenue on the other side of Maloney Avenue when he was developing the Ocean’s Edge hotel there.
If approved Friday, this will be the third major road abandonment request on Stock Island since 2014. In July 2020, the commission approved abandoning the end of the waterfront portions of Laurel and MacDonald avenues to the owners of the 208-unit Wreckers Cay affordable housing project on Stock Island and to Murray Marine marina. Both roads lead to a small spit of land the Wreckers Cay developers say they need as part of their development.
The Spottswood development group made the latest request as part of a redevelopment plan for that portion of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue. The Spottswoods want the county to abandon Peninsular Avenue to the company, which would join the Yacht Club and a commercial fishing marina the Spottswoods are working on acquiring.
The Spottswood group is proposing to expand the number of transient rental units currently at the Key West Harbor Yacht Club by 148 units. The developers have also requested a development agreement for the condo hotel project and to change zoning there to accommodate those new transient units.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote on the development agreement and the zoning change at its February meeting.
Earlier this year, the Planning Commission recommended the Monroe County Commission change the zoning district in that area of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue on Stock Island from mixed use commercial to destination resort and approve the development agreement by the Spottswood Company to place 148 hotel and transient condo units at Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
The Planning Commission did not recommend the Spottswood Company’s request to recognize 55 live-aboard units and use them for density purposes.
The development agreement allows the Spottswood Company to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals, 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property, according to the county.
The zoning map change allows multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.
The Spottswood Company purchased the yacht club in 2019 and has been working on bringing the transient rentals units there for the past three years.
The company is still working to purchase the neighboring Fishman’s Seafood commercial fishing docks and fish house off Peninsular Avenue, but has yet to close on the property, company Barton Smith said.
Roughly 30 fishing boats and 100fishermen work out of the 8-acre commercial fishing marina and docks at Fishman’s. The Spottswood Company plans to keep the fishermen and their boats, but will make improvements to the property and place boat racks there as the company is looking to take down at least one of the boat barns at Key West Harbor Yacht Club, Robert Spottswood said.
“If we are successful, we will keep all the existing uses there (Fishman’s),” Spottswood said. “The fish house and commercial marina are a great part of the property.”
Spottswood envisions a “fishing village” on the property, he said.
The Monroe County Commission generally meets on the third Wednesday of the month, but this week is meeting Friday. The commission meets all day at the Marathon Government Center. People can participate in person or via Zoom. Information on the meeting and participating can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.