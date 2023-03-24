The use of downstairs enclosures as living space has long been a thorny issue in the flood-prone Florida Keys, and the matter came to a head again at this week’s Monroe County Commission meeting.

Monroe County seal

For more than a decade, the county has been working on getting back into the good graces of the administrators of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program. FEMA has one point had put the county on probation, which put receiving federally backed flood insurance in jeopardy.

