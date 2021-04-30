Stung by a last-minute political maneuver that pushed a bill reversing Key West’s limits on large cruise ships across the state legislative finish line, supporters of ship restrictions were licking their wounds Thursday morning and putting their last hopes on Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto the bill.
The odds of that happening, however, may be slim. Not only has DeSantis filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to force the agency to restore ship sailings in the United States, his political action committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, last month accepted 11 donations totaling $995,000 from Mark Walsh, owner of Pier B, which handles a majority of cruise ship traffic in Key West, according to a story in the Miami Herald this week. Walsh’s company, Pier B Development Corp., had filed a lawsuit against Key West last year to stop ship and passenger limits referenda from being placed on the city’s November ballot.
“We are going to know two things. Is DeSantis a ‘pay to play’ politician and does he really care about the environment or has it always just been about the money? I couldn’t think of a better test for a guy who talks tough and wants to be president,” said charter fishing boat Captain Will Benson, a member of the National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council and who campaigned in favor of last November’s referenda in Key West that imposed limits on cruise ship size and daily passenger and crew disembarkations.
“This is a thinly veiled attempt to overturn three voter referendums in Key West with legislation to help one mega donor [Walsh] who just contributed $1 million before session. It’s a shame that the future of the Great Florida Reef is at risk to help one man with a vendetta get richer,” said Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, which sponsored the November referenda.
Gov. DeSantis now has 30 days to sign the larger transportation bill that the cruise amendment was attached to Wednesday. If he takes no action, the bill automatically becomes law in 30 days.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Florida Keys, had voted against the transportation bill because of the cruise bill amendment, as did state Rep. Jim Mooney. Rodriguez said on U.S. 1 Radio Thursday morning that the new bill may give DeSantis political coverage because the amendment expands state control of Florida’s seaports to any city or county that passes local laws restricting cruise ship traffic. The previous bill, which on Wednesday was expected to fail, was written to apply only to Key West.
“The fact it is not just Key West anymore, it’s focused on cities and counties…. that broadens it to the extent that he [DeSantis] may be in the clear, so to speak, if there’s no appearance of a conflict,” Senator Rodriguez said. “If it had just been Key West in this bill… then he would be in a bigger bind.”
However, the amendment does single out Key West. Although it says “any local ballot initiative or referendum may not restrict maritime commerce” at any of the state’s 15 seaports, Key West is the only port to have done so and the bill applies retroactively to the city’s three referenda passed in November that restrict visiting ship size to 1,300 passengers and crew and total daily passenger/crew disembarkations to 1,500. The third referendum gave berthing priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records.
The earlier bill, sponsored in the House by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Lee County, and in the Senate by Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, had been withdrawn and was on the verge of dying in this year’s legislative session when Boyd added the cruise amendment to a broad and unrelated transportation package. The Senate passed the transportation bill by a 21-17 vote Wednesday. Because of the new cruise ship amendment, the transportation package went back to the House late Wednesday evening, where it passed by a 75-40 margin, with four Republicans, including Mooney, voting against it.
Josh Aubuchon, a lobbyist representing Safer, Cleaner Ships, said debate on the transportation bill and cruise amendment went on for almost 90 minutes, an unheard-of amount of time on the House floor.
“People were pretty amped up about it. It was very spirited,” he said about the debate, adding, “We were happy the bills were dead Tuesday. But there were vehicles to bring it back and one of the vehicles was the transportation bill.”
Perhaps adding insult to injury in Key West, where the three cruise ship referenda passed overwhelming, the CDC announced Wednesday that it was “committed” to allowing the cruise industry to resume sailings in the United States by mid-summer. That statement came a week after Alaska, which hosts a large cruise line trade, joined Florida’s suit to overturn the CDC’s previous decision approximately a year ago to halt cruise operations in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Florida Ports Council, which had vigorously lobbied against the initial proposed cruise legislation when it would have impacted all 15 of the state’s deep-water ports, issued a statement after Wednesday’s vote, saying the amendment was taking “steps to help ensure Florida’s seaports remain a major economic driver.”
“With thousands of cruise-related employees still sidelined, and cruise ships still unable to sail, it’s vital that local seaports are not further restricted in their ability to conduct business and create economic development opportunities,” according to a written statement from council Vice President of Governmental Affairs Michael Rubin.