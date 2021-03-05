A proposed bill in Tallahassee that would reverse the new cruise ship restrictions in Key West was approved by a tourism subcommittee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, clearing the way for the bill to move to the next step.
In a surprise move, the bill was amended to apply to only four of the state’s 15 seaports — including Key West — putting those four under state, not local, control and letting the others remain status quo. The amended bill now goes to the full House Commerce Committee for a hearing.
The amended language removing the other 11 seaports from state oversight was met with sighs of relief from House legislators representing those districts. The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Spencer Roach, R-79th District, told committee members the amended language was a “surgical” effort to overturn the limits on cruise ships Key West voters approved in November.
“We can’t simply have a group of 10,000 people closing down the port of Key West and holding the state of Florida hostage,” Roach said, referring to the number of Key West residents who voted to approve the three referendums.
Roach cited the impact of the Key West referendums on the cruise industry, people who want to travel to Key West on large cruise ships and the owners of Pier B, the privately-owned pier in Key West. He made no mention of local residents’ concerns about the congestion and pollution caused by cruise ships and their passengers nor the impact on the local environment, including the coral reefs.
“It is our responsibility, yours and mine, to ensure that the State of Florida remains open for business and that we ensure these laws are constitutional,” Roach said, adding that the cruise industry contributes an estimated $90 billion to the state economy each year.
The amendment limits the home rule takeover to Florida seaports under municipal control, which includes Key West, Pensacola, St. Petersburg and Panama City. All seaports controlled by either county officials or an established port authority can retain control over their harbors under the proposed bill. Key West has no port authority and is under city control.
When asked why he didn’t go further and “whittle” the bill down to only apply to Key West, Roach said it needed to be “a statewide application.”
“If you target the City of Key West, that would really be a local bill. The next year you could have the governor of a port authority voting to ban vehicles and we would be here all over again doing this. We could potentially pass 15 different laws for the 15 different ports of Florida to preempt each and every action that they take,” Roach explained.
Josh Aubuchon, representing the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships, spoke at the hearing, and asked legislators what the true purpose of the bill, HB267, really was.
“What is the endgame of this bill? I’m suspecting it’s not port regulation,” he said. “Maybe this is all subterfuge for coming after Key West for their three referenda.”
The original bill granted sweeping state oversight over all state seaports, causing alarm from port managers and associations. Those objections included a concern that the bill was “overly broad” and would hurt the economies of the 15 seaports, which all have individual contracts with cruise and cargo ships docking in their ports.
Because of those concerns, Key West was able to build a coalition with Safer, Cleaner Ships, the other seaports and the Florida Ports Council to lobby against the bill. But with the language amendments passed Wednesday, Rep. Roach carved away that support, leaving Key West now standing almost alone in its fight to retain control over its port.
Michael Rubin, head of the Ports Council, the power state trade association supporting the 15 seaports, spoke at Wednesday’s hearing and while he said his organization still had concerns about Key West’s referendums, he was more comfortable with the amended bill.
“I look forward to working with him [Roach] on perhaps some additional issues. … I know he has been very receptive,” Rubin said, singling out concerns about the Port of Panama City because it is one of the largest copper ports in the United States.
The amended bill in the House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy subcommittee passed by a 12-6 vote. If the full Commerce Committee approves the bill, it still has to pass two more House committees and three Senate committees before going to legislators for a final vote.
State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who represents the Florida Keys, said on U.S. 1 Radio Thursday that the bill “has not had any traction on the Senate side.” She acknowledged that could change, however, as legislators move through the two-month legislative session.
Rodriguez calls herself “a strong supporter of home rule.” However, in Thursday’s radio interview, she said it was “interesting” to hear both side of the argument on the issue and she singled out the arguments against the Key West referendums.
“Lack of access to our ports is a detriment to our state commerce. It’s a detriment to the economies of not just Monroe County but the State of Florida,” she said, adding, when asked how she would vote if the bill comes up, “I’m still looking at it. I’m still not sure which way I’ll vote.”
While the Key West City Commission passed a resolution at its Feb. 17 meeting urging state lawmakers not to approve the bill, the Monroe County Commission has been silent. Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates said on Monday that he would put a similar resolution on the county commission’s next agenda.